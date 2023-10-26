International Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Awareness Day, November 1st, Will Kick Off Epilepsy Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1st, the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation will join families, researchers, clinicians, and advocates around the world to observe International LGS Awareness Day. On this day, thousands of individuals and families impacted by LGS will come together to increase public awareness of this devastating rare disease.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) is a severe epilepsy syndrome that develops in young children and typically leads to lifelong disability. One million people around the world are estimated to have LGS, with approximately 50,000 right here in this country. LGS is more common than Cystic Fibrosis and Lou Gehrig's disease, yet very few are aware of the disease.

"In 15 years, the families and volunteers that make up the LGS Foundation have made tremendous progress in improving lives," said Dr. Dixon-Salazar, Executive Director of the LGS Foundation and mom to a thirty-year-old daughter who has LGS. "We provide extensive family support, including offering online support communities, as well as mailing families educational materials on getting the diagnosis, learning about treatments, and supporting siblings. We also fund the greatest minds in the world to advance LGS research towards better treatments and cures."

Each November, the LGS Foundation organizes a global social media campaign and several awareness events to raise awareness and share stories of hope. As part of the many awareness initiatives, several buildings and monuments - including Philadelphia International Airport and Gillette Stadium - will be illuminated for LGS in green and purple on November 1st. This year, the LGS Foundation Anniversary Dinner celebrating 15 years of progress and hope will be held in San Diego, CA on November 4th. Learn more about how you can get involved to help end the suffering and devastation caused by LGS.

About the LGS Foundation

The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS. It educates the public about LGS, supports families living with the condition, and drives research to find the cures.

For more information, visit lgsfoundation.org.

