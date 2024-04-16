Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation Announces Exciting New Research Funded in Time for the 9th Annual Walk 'n' Wheel for LGS Research

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 2024, the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation will mobilize families, friends, and communities around the world to 'Step Towards the Cures, Together' at their 9th Annual Walk 'n' Wheel for LGS Research. Click here to learn how you can get involved .

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) is a rare, severe, life-threatening epilepsy syndrome that develops in children and leads to lifelong disability. About 50,000 people in the United States and 1 million people worldwide have LGS. There are no cures for LGS. Together, we can change this!

"Watching Nyla endure years of relentless seizures and the numerous other battles that come with living with LGS fuels my determination to fight alongside her for improved treatments, resources, and support. Every step forward in raising awareness brings hope not just to her, but to all those affected by this terrible disease. This journey isn't just about making a difference for Nyla; it's about creating a brighter future for everyone impacted by LGS." - Erika, Mom to Nyla, Living with LGS.

All funds raised at this event go directly to the LGS Foundation's Finding the Cures, Together Research Program . This vital program drives cutting-edge research that leads to new therapies and treatments for those devastated by LGS.

A critical part of this Research Program is funding patient-led research by awarding Cure LGS 365 Research Grants. The LGS Foundation recently funded an exciting new research study conducted by Drs. Juliet Knowles and Zach Grinspan of Stanford University School of Medicine and Weill Cornell School of Medicine. The research project will identify risk factors and predict the progression of LGS in young children.

"Dr. Knowles and Dr. Grinspan's work is critical to our mission of finding cures and without the funds raised from our community and the Walk 'n' Wheel, we wouldn't have been able to advance this important work," says Dr. Tracy Dixon-Salazar, Executive Director of the LGS Foundation and mom to a 30-year-old daughter who has LGS. "This disease evolves over time in young children, and we know very little about who is at risk. This research project will help us understand the risk factors that lead to LGS and may eventually allow us to intervene before LGS develops."

For more information, visit the LGS Foundation's website .

About the LGS Foundation

The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS. It educates the public about LGS, supports families living with the condition, and drives research to find the cures.

SOURCE Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation