International Maternal and Infant Brand Pigeon Showcases 70 Years of Scientific Achievements at CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened with Pigeon, a leader in maternal and infant products, celebrating its 70-year commitment to mother and baby care under the theme "The Science of Love Verified". The company showcased advancements in baby feeding technology and care solutions to support the growth of China's maternal and infant care industry.

This year, Pigeon introduced the Chinese market to its Pigeon Nipple 3S Model, a baby feeding product technology designed to mimic natural feeding. At the CIIE, the company also unveiled an interactive installation that allows visitors to explore the technology behind this innovation.

The expo also marked the launch of Pigeon's Maternal and Infant Skin Care Research Center in China. Addressing the unique challenges of child-rearing in China, Pigeon opened its first international research facility in Shanghai in 2017, dedicated to local independent research and development.

Pigeon's commitment to scientific inquiry continues through partnerships with top universities and professional institutions, underpinning its product development. This year's CIIE featured new products developed locally, including a skincare series enriched with lactoferrin.

The company also outlined its sustainable development efforts, noting a 54% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions in China by 5,303.5 tons since 2018. In partnership with the China Green Foundation, Pigeon has planted 25,000 saxaul trees and restored over 310,000 square meters of desert land. Additionally, Pigeon's PPSU bottle recycling program in China has collected over 71,400 bottles, reducing plastic waste by more than 5 tons.

Pigeon also specializes in care for vulnerable groups like low birth weight preterm infants and children with cleft lip and palate, offering support through free clinics, financial assistance, and product donations. The company has helped over 30,000 children in remote areas undergo cleft lip and palate surgeries and has established 11 breast milk banks, which have benefited 6,487 infants.

Zhou Jianfeng, Pigeon China Business DIV. President, emphasized the company's efforts to enhance maternal and infant health, vital to the aspirations of Chinese families and public welfare. "Looking ahead, Pigeon will continue to strengthen its market presence in China, boost local innovation, and position our Shanghai R&D center at the forefront of global maternal and infant industry innovation," Zhou said. "Through CIIE, Pigeon aims to promote more precise and sustainable industry practices, spreading 'Chinese value' to benefit families globally."

SOURCE Pigeon China