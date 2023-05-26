International Multicultural Healthcare Thought Leader Sheila Thorne Honored as 2023 Healthcare Hero by Schneps Media

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheila Thorne, CEO and President of Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG), has been recognized as a 2023 Healthcare Hero by Schneps Media. This prestigious award honors Thorne's outstanding contributions and leadership in cultural competency in healthcare from molecule to market.

Sheila Thorne, CEO and President of Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)

Thorne is a renowned thought leader in the healthcare industry, known for her expertise in promoting cultural competency and diversity in healthcare practices. With over 25 years of experience in multicultural marketing and healthcare consulting, Thorne has been a trailblazer in advocating for inclusive healthcare practices that address the unique needs of diverse populations.

"We are thrilled to recognize Sheila Thorne as the 2023 Healthcare Hero," said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media. "Sheila's dedication to promoting cultural competency in healthcare and addressing health disparities is commendable. She has been a thought leader and catalyst for change in the industry, and we are honored to acknowledge her contributions with this prestigious award."

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2023 Healthcare Hero award from Schneps Media," said Sheila Thorne. "This recognition is a testament to the importance of promoting cultural competency in healthcare and addressing health disparities. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this critical work and will continue to advocate for inclusive healthcare practices that promote health equity."

Thorne's work has provided strategic guidance and solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, not-for-profit healthcare organizations, and government agencies to effectively engage diverse patient populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce health disparities. Her innovative approach has helped healthcare providers develop culturally relevant communication strategies, implement patient-centered care models, and create inclusive environments that promote equitable healthcare access and improved patient outcomes.

Thorne's impact extends beyond her work at MHMG. She is a sought-after speaker and presenter at national and international conferences, sharing her insights on cultural competency, diversity, and inclusion in healthcare. Sheila Thorne, an internationally recognized leader in multicultural healthcare marketing, has spent almost three decades designing health education programs and marketing campaigns for racially and linguistically diverse populations throughout the United States, Western Europe, and Latin America.

To learn more about Sheila Thorne, visit www.sheilathorne.com

For media inquiries or more information, please contact Candace Sandy email: [email protected] or phone: 646.298.5506

About Schneps Media:

Schneps Media is a leading media organization in New York City, serving the diverse communities of the metropolitan area. Schneps Media provides news, information, and resources through its various print, digital, and event properties, covering healthcare, business, politics, culture, and lifestyle. www.schnepsmedia.com

About Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG):

Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG) is a leading healthcare marketing and consulting firm specializing in cultural competency and diversity initiatives. MHMG provides strategic guidance and solutions to healthcare organizations to effectively engage diverse patient populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce health disparities. MHMG's services include market research, strategic planning, patient education, increasing diversity in clinical research, and cross-cultural educational programs.

SOURCE Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)