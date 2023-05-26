International Multicultural Healthcare Thought Leader Sheila Thorne Honored as 2023 Healthcare Hero by Schneps Media

News provided by

Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)

26 May, 2023, 11:45 ET

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheila Thorne, CEO and President of Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG), has been recognized as a 2023 Healthcare Hero by Schneps Media. This prestigious award honors Thorne's outstanding contributions and leadership in cultural competency in healthcare from molecule to market.

Continue Reading
Sheila Thorne, CEO and President of Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)
Sheila Thorne, CEO and President of Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)

Thorne is a renowned thought leader in the healthcare industry, known for her expertise in promoting cultural competency and diversity in healthcare practices. With over 25 years of experience in multicultural marketing and healthcare consulting, Thorne has been a trailblazer in advocating for inclusive healthcare practices that address the unique needs of diverse populations.

"We are thrilled to recognize Sheila Thorne as the 2023 Healthcare Hero," said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media. "Sheila's dedication to promoting cultural competency in healthcare and addressing health disparities is commendable. She has been a thought leader and catalyst for change in the industry, and we are honored to acknowledge her contributions with this prestigious award."

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2023 Healthcare Hero award from Schneps Media," said Sheila Thorne. "This recognition is a testament to the importance of promoting cultural competency in healthcare and addressing health disparities. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this critical work and will continue to advocate for inclusive healthcare practices that promote health equity."

Thorne's work has provided strategic guidance and solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, not-for-profit healthcare organizations, and government agencies to effectively engage diverse patient populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce health disparities. Her innovative approach has helped healthcare providers develop culturally relevant communication strategies, implement patient-centered care models, and create inclusive environments that promote equitable healthcare access and improved patient outcomes.

Thorne's impact extends beyond her work at MHMG. She is a sought-after speaker and presenter at national and international conferences, sharing her insights on cultural competency, diversity, and inclusion in healthcare. Sheila Thorne, an internationally recognized leader in multicultural healthcare marketing, has spent almost three decades designing health education programs and marketing campaigns for racially and linguistically diverse populations throughout the United States, Western Europe, and Latin America.

To learn more about Sheila Thorne, visit www.sheilathorne.com

For media inquiries or more information, please contact Candace Sandy email: [email protected] or phone: 646.298.5506

About Schneps Media:
Schneps Media is a leading media organization in New York City, serving the diverse communities of the metropolitan area. Schneps Media provides news, information, and resources through its various print, digital, and event properties, covering healthcare, business, politics, culture, and lifestyle. www.schnepsmedia.com

About Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG):
Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG) is a leading healthcare marketing and consulting firm specializing in cultural competency and diversity initiatives. MHMG provides strategic guidance and solutions to healthcare organizations to effectively engage diverse patient populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce health disparities. MHMG's services include market research, strategic planning, patient education, increasing diversity in clinical research, and cross-cultural educational programs.

SOURCE Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)

Also from this source

Sheila Thorne to Moderate Multicultural Health Marketing Program at Xpectives Health Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.