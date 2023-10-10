Introducing "The Kaleidoscope: Healthcare in a Diverse America" Podcast with Sheila Thorne, Multicultural Health Expert

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG) announces the launch of a groundbreaking podcast, "The Kaleidoscope: Healthcare in a Diverse America From Molecule to Market," hosted by Sheila Thorne, President, and CEO of MHMG. This captivating podcast is set to premiere on Thursday, October 12, and will air bi-monthly on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m.5:30 p.m. EDT.

Sheila Thorne, Heath Expert Launches New Podcast with Guest Derek Perkinson, Black, Male Breast Cancer Survivor
Sheila Thorne, a trailblazer and change agent in the healthcare industry, brings her decades of experience and unwavering dedication to bringing health equity to the forefront in "The Kaleidoscope." For almost three decades, Sheila has demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of the health of communities of color and the pivotal role of cross-cultural education and cultural competency in lessening the burden of clinical research and improving patient outcomes.

"The Kaleidoscope" podcast promises engaging interviews with physicians, health leaders, patients, patient advocates, pharmaceutical executives, and researchers of color. Each episode will present the voices and experiences of those from diverse populations who have been working on eliminating health disparities and striving for health equity for decades.

Listeners can anticipate gaining invaluable insights into the significance of patient-centered care and the profound impact a culturally competent approach can have on patient education, patient satisfaction and health outcomes. Sheila Thorne's passion, unwavering conviction, and innovative thinking will shine through in every episode, making "The Kaleidoscope" an absolute must-listen for anyone in the healthcare industry.

Join us on "The Kaleidoscope: Healthcare in a Diverse America with Sheila Thorne" as we embark on a captivating journey through the intersection of race, culture, and health in America – The Journey from Awareness to Transformative Action.

Tune in every other Thursday from 5.00 p.m.5:30 p.m. pm EDT, starting October 12, 2023, with her guest for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Derek Perkinson, Black, male breast cancer survivor. To join the podcast live log onto  https://youtube.com/live/tnsgK-pG3JA

For media inquiries, interview requests, or further information, please contact: [email protected] 

Follow Sheila Thorne on X formerly Twitter @sthornemhmg and to learn more visit www.sheilathorne.com.

Media contact:
Candace Sandy, [email protected], 646.298.5506

About Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG):

Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG) is a leading consulting firm dedicated to improving healthcare delivery to diverse patient populations. With a mission to advance health equity and eliminate health disparities, MHMG provides innovative solutions and strategic guidance to healthcare organizations worldwide.

SOURCE Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)

