International Paper Acquires Two Corrugated Packaging Plants in Spain

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) has purchased two state-of-the-art corrugated box plants in Spain, further growing its capabilities in Madrid and Catalonia, the largest industrial regions in the country. The terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Corrugated packaging is a strategic business for International Paper in EMEA and offers customers high-quality packaging solutions in the industrial, fresh fruit and vegetable, and e-commerce segments. The two businesses will become part of International Paper effective April 1, 2021.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com

