International Paper Announces Rebrand on 125th Anniversary

The company unveiled a new identity to reflect its focus on what's next

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today announced a company rebrand to align with its strategic vision to Build a Better IP through sustainable, profitable growth and accelerated value creation. As the company celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023, the rebrand highlights the resilience of International Paper, the sustainability of its mission and its commitment to creating what's next.

The new branding is rooted in the company's legacy of safety, ethics and stewardship. It embodies a renewed sense of purpose, energy, and optimism, and marks another major milestone in the evolution of International Paper.

"IP is meeting today's needs for renewable, fiber-based packaging and pulp while sharpening our focus on the future," said Mark Sutton, chairman of the board and chief executive officer, International Paper. "As we embark on the next 125 years, we are here for what's now and creating what's next for our stakeholders"

The new branding will be rolled out globally beginning this month and includes an updated website which will launch soon. The site will provide an enhanced experience for customers and act as a one-stop-shop for stakeholders to see first-hand IP's commitment to being among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper