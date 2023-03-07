International Paper Announces Rebrand on 125th Anniversary

The company unveiled a new visual identity and corporate website to reflect its focus on what's next.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) announced a new corporate website to coincide with a company rebrand. As the company celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023, the rebrand highlights the resilience of International Paper, the sustainability of its mission and its commitment to creating what's next.

As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, we have a renewed sense of purpose, energy and optimism. To signify this to the world, we have updated our company brand to highlight the resilience of International Paper, the sustainability of our mission and our commitment to creating what’s next. We’re the new International Paper, and we’re creating what’s next. International Paper’s new company logo shown at their global headquarters in Memphis, Tenn.

The new branding is rooted in the company's legacy of safety, ethics and stewardship. It embodies a renewed sense of purpose, energy, and optimism, and marks another major milestone in the evolution of International Paper.

"IP is meeting today's needs for renewable, fiber-based packaging and pulp while sharpening our focus on the future," said Mark Sutton, chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "As we embark on the next 125 years, we are here for what's now and creating what's next for our stakeholders"

The new branding was rolled out globally at the beginning of this month and includes an updated website. The new website, which launched last week, includes an enhanced experience for customers and acts as a one-stop-shop for stakeholders to see first-hand IP's commitment to being among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

