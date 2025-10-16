International Paper CEO to Speak at Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper Chief Executive Officer Andy Silvernail will speak at the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT) and will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting www.internationalpaper.com .

