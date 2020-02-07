International Paper CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Sutton will speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on February 27, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. EST and will be followed by a question and answer session. All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Paper's Internet site http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the "Performance" tab and then clicking on the "Presentations and Events" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL PAPER

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

Related Links

http://www.internationalpaper.com

