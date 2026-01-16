International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on March 17, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2026.

Today, the Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on March 17, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2026.

About International Paper

