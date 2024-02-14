International Paper Chairman and CEO to Speak at Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

News provided by

International Paper

14 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark S. Sutton will speak at Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on February 29, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:10 a.m. eastern time and will be followed by a question and answer session.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

About International Paper 
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

