International Paper Chairman and CEO to Speak at the Citi 2024 Basic Materials Conference

Nov 22, 2024, 09:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andy Silvernail will speak at the Citi 2024 Basic Materials Conference on December 4, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Eastern time and will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

