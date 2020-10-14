International Paper Completes the Sale of Its Brazilian Corrugated Packaging Business

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today announced that it completed the previously disclosed sale of its Brazilian corrugated packaging business to Klabin S.A. The business has three containerboard mills and four box plants. The company will continue to run its papers business and forestry operations in Brazil.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

