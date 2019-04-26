International Paper continues commitment to forest stewardship through collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP), one of the world's leading producers of renewable, fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper, is continuing work on its commitment to sustain forests through two new collaborations with the Arbor Day Foundation: the Time for Trees initiative and Community Tree Recovery.

As one of 17 founding members of the Arbor Day Foundation's Evergreen Alliance, International Paper is championing the Time for Trees initiative, a commitment to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide by 2022. The initiative leverages trees as a simple, natural climate solution, improves community resilience and helps preserve clean air and water, healthy food and a livable climate.

International Paper has also committed to planting 46,000 trees through the Arbor Day Foundation's Community Tree Recovery program – a public and private partnership aimed at distributing free trees to residents in communities affected by natural disaster. International Paper's support of this program also promotes community resilience, a focus of their community engagement strategy.

Employee volunteers kicked off the company's participation in the program distributing more than 1,000 trees to residents of Panama City, Florida, who were impacted by Hurricane Michael. Over the course of 2019, International Paper will be involved in several more community tree giveaways, including one in Orange, Texas, where many of its own employees were impacted by 2017's Hurricane Harvey. The company's support will also fund a larger reforestation effort in the Upper Altamaha Watershed of Georgia, a landscape impacted by Hurricane Michael.

"This Arbor Day collaboration enables us to contribute to the health of the communities where our employees live and work," said Tom Cleves, International Paper vice president of global citizenship. "Our entire business depends on the sustainability of forests, and we will continue to lead the world in responsible forest stewardship to ensure healthy and productive forest ecosystems for generations to come."

International Paper has mapped its sustainability strategy to nine of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that have particular relevance given the nature, scale and reach of the company. In line with SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, the company leverages strategic collaborations to make an impact in the world. Recently announced collaborations include The Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund and the American Forest Foundation's Carolinas Working Forest Conservation Collaborative, as well as their existing Forestland Stewards partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

