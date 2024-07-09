International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

International Paper

Jul 09, 2024, 17:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on September 16, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on September 16, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

Also from this source

International Paper to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings on July 24, 2024

International Paper to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings on July 24, 2024

International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release second-quarter 2024 earnings on July 24, 2024, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The...
RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE COMBINATION OF DS SMITH PLC WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY OFFER UPDATE

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE COMBINATION OF DS SMITH PLC WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY OFFER UPDATE

The boards of International Paper Company ("International Paper") and DS Smith Plc ("DS Smith") are pleased to announce the expiration of the waiting ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics