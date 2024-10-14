International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on December 16, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on December 16, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

