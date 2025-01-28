International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend

International Paper

Jan 28, 2025, 17:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on March 17, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2025.

Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on March 17, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2025.

About International Paper 
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, North Africa and Latin America. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE COMBINATION of DS SMITH PLC and INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY (to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26) UPDATE ON CONDITIONS AND TIMETABLE

International Paper Appoints Joy Roman as Chief People and Strategy Officer

