International Paper Issues Statement

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with its standing practice, International Paper ("IP") (NYSE: IP) offers no comment on rumors or speculation contained in recent media reports. The IP team, led by new CEO Andy Silvernail, is executing on business strategies and pursuing commercial and cost improvement initiatives across the portfolio to achieve best-in-class profit margins and significant earnings growth. In addition, as industry conditions continue to improve, IP will come out of a cyclical bottom for earnings. The company is also focused on completing its previously announced combination with DS Smith, which offers a unique and highly compelling opportunity to create significant shareholder value above its base plan.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

