International Paper Launches Signature Pro Bono Initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) announced today the kick-off of the Signature Pro Bono Initiative, marking a significant milestone for the legal community in Tennessee and for individuals living in the state's underserved communities. As part of the Tennessee Pro Bono Services Alliance, this initiative will help deliver equal justice to Tennessee residents by focusing specifically on expungement, voter rights restoration and driver's license reinstatement.

International Paper is honored to partner with the following organizations for this initiative: Butler Snow LLP; Bass, Berry & Sims PLC; Memphis Area Legal Services; and Just City. More than 130 attorneys and paraprofessionals attended the initiative's virtual kick-off event held earlier today. Now, the company and its initiative allies are asking lawyers around the state to volunteer their time and knowledge to help bring awareness to these issues, to be an advocate on behalf of individuals in the criminal justice system, and to address the root causes that prevent equal justice for all residents in Tennessee.

"This initiative will help confront the issues within our criminal justice system that prevent our fellow citizens from moving forward and becoming responsible and productive citizens," said Sharon R. Ryan, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, International Paper. "We are excited to partner with these amazing organizations and challenge others throughout the state to join our efforts. Through our work we can advocate for change that will improve the lives of everyone in our communities and throughout our great state."

If you're a member of the legal community and would like to help, please contact Susan Mills at International Paper, email address: [email protected] or call (901) 419-7160.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

About Butler Snow LLP

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with nearly 400 attorneys collaborating across a network of more than 25 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America's Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation's top law firms for client service. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow.

About Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

With more than 280 attorneys representing numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses, Bass, Berry & Sims has been involved in some of the largest and most significant litigation matters, investigations and business transactions in the country. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.

About Memphis Area Legal Services

Founded in 1968, Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS) is the primary provider of free legal assistance through advice and counsel, court and administrative representation, and community education and outreach to the vulnerable residents in Shelby, Fayette, Tipton and Lauderdale counties. For more information, visit malsi.org.

About Just City

Just City was founded in 2015. Its mission is to transform local criminal justice policy and practice to ensure it is fair for all people regardless of wealth, race, or ethnicity. Learn more at justcity.org.

