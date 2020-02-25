International Paper Named One Of The 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies® By Ethisphere For The Fourteenth Consecutive Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) a world leader in renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp, and paper products, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

International Paper has been recognized for a fourteenth consecutive year and is one of only two honorees in the forestry, paper and packaging industry. In 2020, 130 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"Receiving this prestigious award fourteen years in a row highlights International Paper's ongoing commitment to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. Ethics is one of our core values, which is why we strive to do the right things, in the right ways, for the right reasons – all of the time. We call it the IP Way," said Sharon Ryan, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. "Our more than 50,000 team members and 25,000 customers in 150 countries rely on IP to be an ethical partner wherever we do business."

"Congratulations to everyone at International Paper for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue, and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://ethisphere.com.

