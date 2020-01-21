International Paper Named to FORTUNE's List of World's Most Admired Companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) was once again named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "Worlds Most Admired Companies." International Paper has earned this recognition in seventeen of the last eighteen years based on its scores in the following categories:

Ability to attract and retain talented people Quality of management Social responsibility to the community and the environment Innovativeness Quality of products or services The wise use of corporate assets Financial soundness Long-term investment value Effectiveness in doing business globally

"This award is further validation that we continue to build a better future for our people, the planet, and our company," said Mark Sutton, chairman, and chief executive officer. "Our 50,000 colleagues around the world are committed to creating value for our customers, strengthening the communities where we live and work and ensuring everyone returns home safely at the end of each day. I'd like to thank our colleagues for achieving this recognition."

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp, and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue, and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2018 were $23 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products, and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

Related Links

http://www.internationalpaper.com

