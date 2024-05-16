International Paper Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

International Paper announced the progress on its Vision 2030 sustainability targets and published reporting against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper released its 2023 Sustainability Report, which illustrates the progress made on our Vision 2030 goals and outlines our commitment to building a better future for people, the planet and our company.

For more than 125 years, IP has championed the sustainable management of natural resources. As part of its commitment to build a better future, IP advances its Vision 2030 goals and targets in order to deliver sustainable outcomes through our businesses.

"Guided by Vision 2030, our sustainability framework, IP has continuously worked alongside customers and strategic partners to become a leader in renewable fiber-based solutions and to help facilitate a low carbon, circular economy," said Sophie Beckham, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, International Paper.

International Paper reported pursuant to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and also responded to CDP's (Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Change, Forest and Water Security questionnaires to transparently disclose risks and opportunities in those core areas of sustainability.

Learn more about how International Paper address these risks in the Sustainable Operations and TCFD Index sections of this report and see the Annual Performance Summary for more information.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

