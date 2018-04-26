International Paper Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Diluted Net EPS Attributable to International Paper Shareholders and Adjusted Operating EPS





Net Earnings

$ 1.74



$ 3.50



$ 0.50



Less – Discontinued Operations (Gain) Loss

(0.88)



0.02



(0.04)



Net Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

0.86



3.52



0.46



Add Back – Non-Operating Pension Expense

0.01



0.57



0.05



Add Back – Net Special Items Expense (Income)

0.07



(2.82)



0.05



Adjusted Operating Earnings*

$ 0.94



$ 1.27



$ 0.56





* Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings from continuing operations attributable to International Paper Company (GAAP) excluding special items and non-operating pension expense. Non-operating pension expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a non-cash pre-tax charge of $376 million ($232 million after taxes or $0.56 per diluted share) for a settlement accounting charge associated with an annuity purchase and related transfer of pension obligations for approximately 45,000 retirees. Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results.

Adjusted operating earnings in the first quarter of 2018 were $395 million ($0.94 per diluted share) compared with $530 million ($1.27 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2017, and $232 million ($0.56 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2017.

Quarterly net sales were $5.6 billion in the first quarter 2018 compared with $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

Business segment operating profits were $512 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared with $824 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $414 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Cash provided by (used for) operations was $663 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $633 million in the first quarter of 2017. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $174 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $259 million in the first quarter of 2017.

"International Paper delivered a solid first quarter and strong year-over-year earnings growth, as we continue to see healthy global demand and solid fundamentals across our global businesses," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Price realization momentum continues across our three businesses and we continue to drive commercial excellence and innovative solutions that deliver superior value to our customers. Operationally, we executed well in a heavy outage quarter and managed through weather related disruptions, distribution challenges and other unusual events. Our Ilim joint venture in Russia delivered record equity earnings. Looking forward, we are confident in our outlook of strong earnings growth in 2018."

SEGMENT INFORMATION

The performance of the Company's business segments is measured quarter to quarter without variations caused by special items, as management focuses on business segment operating profits excluding those items (non-GAAP). First quarter 2018 business segment operating profits and business trends compared with the prior quarter are as follows:

Industrial Packaging operating profits in the first quarter of 2018 were $437 million ($464 million excluding special items) compared with $609 million ($614 million excluding special items) in the fourth quarter of 2017. In North America, strong demand in box and export containerboard markets, along with price realization, were more than offset by seasonally lower sales volume, production constraints due to weather related disruptions and maintenance outage costs.

Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits in the first quarter of 2018 were $11 million ($15 million excluding special items) compared with $79 million ($98 million excluding special items) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Higher sales price realizations were partially offset by seasonally lower sales volume, while planned maintenance outage costs increased significantly as 40% of the 2018 annual outages were completed in the first quarter.

Printing Papers operating profits in the first quarter of 2018 were $64 million versus $136 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. In North America, the benefits from increased sales prices and a favorable mix were more than offset by higher planned maintenance outages and higher input costs related to transportation and energy. In Brazil, seasonally lower sales volumes and an unfavorable geographic and product mix exceeded the benefits from higher sales price realizations. In Europe and Russia, earnings decreased due to higher planned maintenance outage costs, higher input costs and lower sales volumes, partially offset by improved pricing.

EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS

Ilim joint venture equity earnings were a record $92 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared with $64 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operationally, sales prices increased significantly, but were partially offset by seasonally lower sales volumes. The Company received cash dividends from the joint venture of $116 million in the first quarter.

International Paper recorded equity earnings of $2 million on its 20.5% ownership position in Graphic Packaging.

CORPORATE EXPENSES

Corporate expenses were $9 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 25%,which reflects the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Reform"), compared to a 2017 fourth quarter reported effective tax rate of (613)%. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recorded a provisional net benefit of $1.2 billion related to the enactment of Tax Reform in December of 2017. The net benefit is comprised of a non-cash $1.45 billion benefit related to the remeasurement of the Company's U.S. deferred taxes and additional tax expense of approximately $230 million related to the deemed repatriation of earnings of its foreign subsidiaries. The Company continues to analyze Tax Reform and the provisional amounts will be finalized in 2018. Excluding special items, non-operating pension expense and discontinued operations, the effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 25%, compared with an effective tax rate of 32% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The lower effective tax rate in the first quarter is primarily due to Tax Reform.

EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS

Special items in the first quarter of 2018 included a pre-tax charge of $22 million ($17 million after taxes) included in Restructuring and other charges related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business. Special items also included pre-tax charges of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) related to the removal of abandoned property at our mills and a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for a legal settlement.

Special items in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a pre-tax charge of $83 million ($51 million after taxes) for debt extinguishment costs included in Restructuring and other charges. Special items also included pre-tax charges of $18 million ($11 million after taxes) for integration costs associated with the 2016 acquisition of the Weyerhaeuser pulp business, pre-tax charges of $6 million ($4 million after taxes) related to the removal of abandoned property at our mills and a gain of $1 million (before and after taxes) for interest income associated with amended tax returns. Also included in special items is a provisional net tax benefit of $1.2 billion related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a tax benefit of $28 million for investment tax credits and a tax expense of $9 million associated with an international tax law change.

Special items in the first quarter of 2017 included a pre-tax charge of $14 million ($8 million after taxes) to amortize the inventory fair value step-up of the pulp business acquired in December 2016, pre-tax charges of $4 million ($2 million after taxes) for costs associated with acquisition of that business, a net bargain purchase gain of $6 million (before and after taxes) on the June 2016 acquisition of the Holmen Paper newsprint mill in Madrid, Spain and a charge of $2 million (before and after taxes) for other items. Also included in special items is a $15 million tax expense associated with an international investment restructuring.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

As a result of the transfer of the North American Consumer Packaging business, all current and prior year amounts have been adjusted to reflect this business as a discontinued operation. Discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2018 was income of $368 million ($0.88 per diluted share) compared with a loss of $8 million ($0.02 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2017, and income of $17 million ($0.04 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2017. Discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2018 included a pre-tax gain on the transfer of the business of $516 million ($385 million after taxes) and pre-tax charges of $23 million ($17 million after taxes) for costs associated with the transfer. Discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2017 included the operating earnings of the North American Consumer Packaging business, pre-tax charges of $17 million ($10 million after taxes) for costs associated with the transfer and pre-tax charges of $45 million ($28 million after taxes) for non-operating pension expenses related to curtailment charges and termination benefits. Discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2017 included the operating earnings of the North American Consumer Packaging business.

EARNINGS WEBCAST

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, India and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., and employ approximately 52,000 colleagues located in more than 24 countries. Net sales for 2017 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "continues to believe", "estimates" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, earnings growth. These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to: (i) the level of our indebtedness and changes in interest rates; (ii) industry conditions, including but not limited to changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, energy and transportation costs, competition we face, cyclicality and changes in consumer preferences, demand and pricing for our products; (iii) global economic conditions and political changes, including but not limited to the impairment of financial institutions, changes in currency exchange rates, credit ratings issued by recognized credit rating organizations, the amount of our future pension funding obligation, changes in tax laws and pension and health care costs; (iv) unanticipated expenditures related to the cost of compliance with existing and new environmental and other governmental regulations and to actual or potential litigation; (v) whether we experience a material disruption at one of our manufacturing facilities; (vi) risks inherent in conducting business through joint ventures; (vii) our ability to achieve the benefits we expect from strategic acquisitions, divestitures and restructurings, (viii) International Paper announcing its firm intention to make an offer for Smurfit Kappa; (ix) the willingness of the Smurfit Kappa Board to recommend a transaction with International Paper, and (x) other factors that can be found in International Paper's press releases and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the Company's SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

March 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,







2018

2017

2017



Net Sales

$ 5,621

$ 5,132

$ 5,711



Costs and Expenses















Cost of products sold

3,948 (a) 3,638 (d) 3,706 (d)

Selling and administrative expenses

421

393 (e) 434 (e)

Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested

325

320

339



Distribution expenses

366

348

373



Taxes other than payroll and income taxes

44

42

45



Restructuring and other charges

22 (b) —

83 (f)

Net bargain purchase gain on acquisition of business

—

(6) (g) —



Interest expense, net

135

142

141 (h)

Non-operating pension expense

4

38

393 (i)

Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings

356 (a-b) 217 (d,e,g) 197 (d-f,h,i)

Income tax provision (benefit)

89

73 (j) (1,207) (j)

Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes

95

48

64



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations

362 (a-b) 192 (d,e,g,j) 1,468 (d-f,h-j)

Discontinued operations, net of taxes

368 (c) 17

(8) (k)

Net Earnings (Loss)

730 (a-c) 209 (d,e,g,j) 1,460 (d-f,h-k)

Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

—

—



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company

$ 729 (a-c) $ 209 (d,e,g,j) $ 1,460 (d-f,h-k)

Basic Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.87

$ 0.47

$ 3.56



Discontinued operations

0.89

0.04

(0.02)



Net earnings (loss)

$ 1.76

$ 0.51

$ 3.54



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.86

$ 0.46

$ 3.52



Discontinued operations

0.88

0.04

(0.02)



Net earnings (loss)

$ 1.74

$ 0.50

$ 3.50



Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted

418.2

416.0

417.8



Cash Dividends Per Common Share

$ 0.4750

$ 0.4625

$ 0.4750



Amounts Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 361

$ 192

$ 1,468



Discontinued operations, net of tax

368

17

(8)



Net earnings (loss)

$ 729

$ 209

$ 1,460



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated statement of operations. (a) Includes a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for a legal settlement and a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the removal of abandoned property at our mills. (b) Includes a pre-tax charge of $22 million ($17 million after taxes) related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business. (c) Includes pre-tax income of $516 million ($385 million after taxes) and a pre-tax charge of $23 million ($17 million after taxes) for the gain on the transfer of the North American Consumer Packaging business to Graphic Packaging and related transaction costs. (d) Includes a pre-tax charge of $14 million ($8 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to amortize the inventory fair value step-up for the December 2016 pulp business acquisition. Also includes pre-tax charges of $2 million (before and after taxes) and $6 million ($4 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and other costs. (e) Includes pre-tax charges of $4 million ($2 million after taxes) and $18 million ($11 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively, for integration costs associated with the December 2016 pulp business acquisition. (f) Includes a pre-tax charge of $83 million ($51 million after taxes) for debt extinguishment costs. (g) Includes a net bargain purchase gain of $6 million (before and after taxes) associated with the Holmen Paper mill acquisition in Madrid, Spain. (h) Includes a gain of $1 million (before and after taxes) for interest income related to income tax refund claims. (i) Includes a pre-tax charge of $376 million ($232 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2017 for a settlement accounting charge associated with an annuity purchase and transfer of pension obligations for approximately 45,000 retirees. (j) For the three months ended March 31, 2017, includes a tax expense of $15 million for international investment restructuring. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, includes a provisional net tax benefit of $1.2 billion related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, tax benefits of $28 million related to income tax refund claims, and a tax expense of $9 million related to an international tax law change. (k) Includes a pre-tax charge of $17 million ($10 million after taxes) for costs associated with the transfer of our North America Consumer Packaging business and a pre-tax charge of $45 million ($28 million after taxes) for non-operating pension expenses related to curtailment charges and termination benefits.







INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company to Adjusted Operating Earnings

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions except for per share amounts)























Three Months Ended

March 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,







2018

2017

2017



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company

$ 729

$ 209

$ 1,460



Add back: Discontinued operations (gain) loss

(368) (a) (17)

8 (c)

Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations, including non-controlling interest

361

192

1,468



Add back: Non-operating pension expense

3

19

238 (d)

Add back: Special items expense (gain)

31 (b) 21 (e) (1,176) (f)

Adjusted Operating Earnings

$ 395

$ 232

$ 530















Three Months Ended

March 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,







2018

2017

2017



Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported

$ 1.74

$ 0.50

$ 3.50



Add back: Discontinued operations (gain) loss

(0.88)

(0.04)

0.02



Continuing Operations

0.86

0.46

3.52



Add back: Non-operating pension expense

0.01

0.05

0.57



Add back: Special items expense (gain)

0.07

0.05

(2.82)



Adjusted Operating Earnings per Share

$ 0.94

$ 0.56

$ 1.27



















Notes:













(a) See footnote (c) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations (b) See footnotes (a) - (b) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations (c) See footnote (k) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations (d) See footnote (i) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations (e) See footnotes (d), (e), (g), and (j) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations (f) See footnotes (d) - (f), (h), and (j) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations



(1) The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) by excluding the after-tax effect of non-operating pension expense and items considered by management to be unusual from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales and Earnings by Business Segment

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)







Sales by Business Segment









Three Months Ended

March 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,







2018

2017

2017



Industrial Packaging

$ 3,827

$ 3,577

$ 3,893



Global Cellulose Fibers

677

564

721



Printing Papers

1,053

995

1,106



Corporate and Inter-segment Sales (e)

64

(4)

(9)



Net Sales

$ 5,621

$ 5,132

$ 5,711





















Operating Profit by Business Segment



















Three Months Ended

March 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,







2018

2017

2017



Industrial Packaging

$ 437 (a) $ 384 (a) $ 609 (a)

Global Cellulose Fibers

11 (b) (70) (b) 79 (b)

Printing Papers

64

100

136



Total Business Segment Operating Profit

$ 512

$ 414

$ 824





















Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations

Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings

$ 356

$ 217

$ 197



Interest expense, net

135

142

141 (d)

Noncontrolling interest/equity earnings adjustment (f)

(1)

—

(1)



Corporate items (e)

9

24

18



Corporate special items, net

9

—

83



Non-operating pension expense

4

31

386 (c)

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 512

$ 414

$ 824



Equity Earnings (Loss) in Ilim Holdings S.A., Net of Taxes

$ 92

$ 50

$ 64



Equity Earnings (Loss) in Graphic Packaging LLC

$ 2

$ —

$ —





















(a) Includes a charge of $22 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business, a gain of $6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 for a net bargain purchase gain associated with the June 2016 acquisition of Holmen Paper's newsprint mill in Madrid, Spain and charges of $5 million, $1 million and $5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and other costs. (b) Includes a charge of $14 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 for the amortization of the inventory fair value step-up for the pulp business acquired in December 2016, charges of $4 million and $18 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively, for costs associated with the acquisition and integration of that business and charges of $4 million, $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and other costs. (c) Includes a charge of $376 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 for a settlement accounting charge associated with an annuity purchase and transfer of pension obligations for approximately 45,000 retirees. (d) Includes a gain of $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 for interest income associated with income tax refund claims. (e) Includes sales and operating profits of previously divested businesses. (f) Operating profits for business segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax noncontrolling interest and equity earnings for these subsidiaries are adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Operating Profit Before Special Items

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)













Three Months Ended March 31, 2018





Industrial Packaging

Global Cellulose Fibers

Printing Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 437

$ 11

$ 64

$ 512

Special Items Expense (Income) (a)

27

4

—

31

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 464

$ 15

$ 64

$ 543











Three Months Ended March 31, 2017





Industrial Packaging

Global Cellulose Fibers

Printing Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 384

$ (70)

$ 100

$ 414

Special Items Expense (Income) (a)

(5)

19

—

14

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 379

$ (51)

$ 100

$ 428











Three Months Ended December 31, 2017





Industrial Packaging

Global Cellulose Fibers

Printing Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 609

$ 79

$ 136

$ 824

Special Items Expense (Income) (a)

5

19

—

24

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 614

$ 98

$ 136

$ 848



























































(a) See footnotes (a) - (b) on Sales and Earnings by Business Segment



























































(1) The Company calculates Operating Profit Before Special Items (non-GAAP) by excluding the pre-tax effect of items considered by management to be unusual from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales Volume by Product (a)

Preliminary and Unaudited

International Paper Consolidated



















Three Months Ended

March 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,







2018

2017

2017



Industrial Packaging (In thousands of short tons)















Corrugated Packaging (c)

2,579

2,537

2,629



Containerboard

783

813

856



Recycling

537

585

573



Saturated Kraft

46

46

49



Gypsum /Release Kraft

53

53

64



Bleached Kraft

7

7

7



EMEA Packaging (c) (d)

397

374

394



Brazilian Packaging (c)

86

86

91



European Coated Paperboard

96

99

102



Industrial Packaging

4,584

4,600

4,765



Global Cellulose Fibers (In thousands of metric tons) (b)

895

877

1,002



Printing Papers (In thousands of short tons)















U.S. Uncoated Papers

470

489

464



European & Russian Uncoated Papers

361

359

379



Brazilian Uncoated Papers

260

264

335



Indian Uncoated Papers

67

61

67



Printing Papers

1,158

1,173

1,245



















(a) Sales volumes include third party and inter-segment sales and exclude sales of equity investees. (b) Includes North American, European and Brazilian volumes and internal sales to mills. (c) Volumes for corrugated box sales reflect consumed tons sold (CTS). Board sales by these businesses reflect invoiced tons. (d) Excludes newsprint sales volumes at Madrid, Spain mill.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Temporary Investments

$ 1,141

$ 1,018 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net

3,416

3,287 Contract Assets

388

— Inventories

2,057

2,313 Assets Held for Sale

—

1,377 Other

258

282 Total Current Assets

7,260

8,277 Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net

13,335

13,265 Forestlands

453

448 Investments

1,490

390 Financial Assets of Special Purpose Entities

7,056

7,051 Goodwill

3,414

3,411 Deferred Charges and Other Assets

1,022

1,061 Total Assets

$ 34,030

$ 33,903 Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities







Notes Payable and Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt

$ 587

$ 311 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities

3,878

3,986 Liabilities Held for Sale

—

805 Total Current Liabilities

4,465

5,102 Long-Term Debt

10,759

10,846 Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Special Purpose Entities

6,293

6,291 Deferred Income Taxes

2,480

2,291 Pension Benefit Obligation

1,893

1,939 Postretirement and Postemployment Benefit Obligation

317

326 Other Liabilities

558

567 Equity







Invested Capital

462

342 Retained Earnings

6,783

6,180 Total International Paper Shareholders' Equity

7,245

6,522 Noncontrolling interests

20

19 Total Equity

7,265

6,541 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 34,030

$ 33,903

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Operating Activities







Net earnings (loss)

$ 730

$ 209 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested

325

345 Deferred income tax expense (benefit), net

157

7 Restructuring and other charges

22

— Net gain on transfer of North American Consumer Packaging business to Graphic Packaging

(516)

— Net bargain purchase gain on acquisition of business

—

(6) Ilim dividends received

116

127 Equity (earnings) loss, net

(95)

(48) Periodic pension expense, net

42

78 Other, net

14

45 Changes in current assets and liabilities







Accounts and notes receivable

(122)

(57) Contract assets

(22)

— Inventories

21

(15) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11

22 Interest payable

(34)

(18) Other

14

(56) Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities

663

633 Investment Activities







Invested in capital projects

(489)

(374) Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested

1

— Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

1

1 Other

(2)

(27) Cash Provided By (Used For) Investment Activities

(489)

(400) Financing Activities







Repurchases of common stock and payments of restricted stock tax withholding

(31)

(46) Issuance of debt

223

186 Reduction of debt

(34)

(227) Change in book overdrafts

(17)

(6) Dividends paid

(197)

(191) Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities

(56)

(284) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

5

16 Change in Cash and Temporary Investments

123

(35) Cash and Temporary Investments







Beginning of the period

1,018

1,033 End of the period

$ 1,141

$ 998

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)





Three Months Ended

March 31,





2018

2017



Cash provided by (used for) Operating

Activities $ 663

$ 633



Adjustments:









Cash invested in capital projects (489)

(374)



Free Cash Flow $ 174

$ 259















Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by operations. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance, free cash flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.



