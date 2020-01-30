International Paper Reports Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported full-year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results.

Full-year and fourth quarter net earnings attributable to International Paper of $1.2 billion ( $3.07 per diluted share) and $165 million ( $0.42 per diluted share), respectively, compared with $2.0 billion ( $4.85 per diluted share) for full-year 2018, $344 million ( $0.87 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2019 and $316 million ( $0.78 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2018

Full-year and fourth quarter adjusted operating earnings* (non-GAAP) of $1.8 billion ( $4.43 per diluted share) and $430 million ( $1.09 per diluted share), respectively, compared with $2.2 billion ( $5.32 per diluted share) for full-year 2018, $431 million ( $1.09 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2019 and $670 million ( $1.65 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2018

Fourth quarter cash provided by operations of $928 million , bringing full-year 2019 to $3.6 billion compared with $3.2 billion for full-year 2018

Fourth quarter debt reduction of $582 million , bringing full-year 2019 to $973 million

Returned $1.3 billion to shareholders in 2019 through dividends of $796 million and share repurchases of $485 million

"International Paper delivered solid earnings and outstanding cash generation in the fourth quarter and full-year 2019," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We again demonstrated our flexibility to navigate through challenging market conditions by optimizing our full value chain. In 2019, we returned $1.3 billion to shareholders and reduced debt by $1.0 billion, while continuing to strengthen our packaging business through targeted investments. We are delivering commercial wins and will continue to tightly manage costs, capital spending and working capital to generate strong cash flows in 2020, despite earnings headwinds. Additionally, we will continue to make choices consistent with our capital allocation framework to drive long-term value creation."

* Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings from continuing operations attributable to International Paper Company (GAAP) excluding special items and non-operating pension expense. Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. For discussion of special items, net and non-operating pension expense, see the Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes.

Key Financial Measures

(In millions)

Fourth

Quarter

2019

Third

Quarter

2019

Fourth

Quarter

2018

Full-

Year

2019

Full-

Year

2018 Net Sales

$ 5,498



$ 5,568



$ 5,951



$ 22,376



$ 23,306

Net Earnings Attributable to International Paper

165



344



316



1,225



2,012

Business Segment Operating Profit

669



701



936



2,599



3,082

Adjusted Operating Earnings

430



431



670



1,768



2,204

Cash Provided By (Used For) Operations

928



882



821



3,610



3,226

Free Cash Flow*

565



597



535



2,334



1,654





* Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure, cash provided by (used for) operations, and disclosure regarding why we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors, is included later in this release.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Business segment operating profits are used by International Paper's management to measure the earnings performance of its businesses. Full-year and fourth quarter 2019 business segment net sales and operating profits compared with the full-year 2018, the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 are as follows:

Business Segment Results

(In millions)

Fourth

Quarter

2019

Third

Quarter

2019

Fourth

Quarter

2018

Full-

Year

2019

Full-

Year

2018 Net Sales by Business Segment



















Industrial Packaging

$ 3,810



$ 3,820



$ 4,017



$ 15,326



$ 15,900

Global Cellulose Fibers

577



624



736



2,551



2,819

Printing Papers

1,067



1,071



1,160



4,291



4,375

Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

44



53



38



208



212

Net Sales

$ 5,498



$ 5,568



$ 5,951



$ 22,376



$ 23,306

Operating Profit by Business Segment



















Industrial Packaging

$ 605



$ 535



$ 646



$ 2,076



$ 2,277

Global Cellulose Fibers

(45)



4



93



(6)



262

Printing Papers

109



162



197



529



543

Total Business Segment Operating Profit

$ 669



$ 701



$ 936



$ 2,599



$ 3,082



Industrial Packaging operating profits in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $605 million compared with $535 million in the third quarter of 2019. In North America, earnings increased due to improved demand for export containerboard, lower planned maintenance outage expenses and lower input costs, primarily for wood. Earnings were negatively impacted by lower average sales prices for export containerboard and boxes. Earnings benefited from a favorable inventory valuation adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2019. In Europe, earnings improved driven by seasonally higher volumes, primarily in Morocco, improved margins and continued performance improvements at the Madrid, Spain mill, slightly offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts, primarily in Turkey.

Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $(45) million compared with $4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter results were impacted by lower prices across all regions on very challenging supply and demand conditions.

Printing Papers operating profits in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $109 million compared with $162 million in the third quarter of 2019. In North America, earnings decreased due to lower average sale prices, an unfavorable geographic mix and increased operating costs partially offset by lower planned maintenance outage expenses and input costs, primarily for wood. Earnings were negatively impacted by an unfavorable inventory valuation adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2019. In Brazil, earnings decreased slightly due to lower average sales prices in export markets and increased operating costs mostly offset by seasonally stronger domestic demand and lower input costs. In Europe and Russia, earnings decreased primarily due to higher planned maintenance outages in Europe and lower average sales margins in both regions.

EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS

Ilim joint venture equity earnings were $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $18 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operationally, earnings increased slightly as improved sales volumes were mostly offset by lower export sales prices for hardwood pulp, softwood pulp and containerboard to China and other export markets. The Company recognized a non-cash after-tax foreign exchange gain of $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 ($0.02 per diluted share), compared with a loss of $4 million in the third quarter of 2019 ($0.01 per diluted share), primarily due to Ilim's U.S. dollar denominated net debt.

Graphic Packaging equity earnings on our then 21.6% ownership position were $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $10 million in the third quarter of 2019.

CORPORATE EXPENSES

Corporate expenses were $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $21 million in the third quarter of 2019.

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

The reported effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 66%, compared to a 2019 third quarter reported effective tax rate of 30%. The higher tax rate in the fourth quarter reflects tax expense related to a foreign deferred tax valuation allowance, that was partially offset by a tax benefit from internal investment restructuring, both of which are included as special items. This non-cash valuation allowance was recorded as a result of tax law changes in foreign jurisdictions impacting future utilization of deferred tax assets of $203 million.

Excluding special items and non-operating pension expense, the operational effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 26%, compared with 27% for the third quarter of 2019. The lower operational effective tax rate in the fourth quarter is primarily due to the U.S. taxation of foreign earnings and related tax adjustments to the U.S. Federal tax provision recorded in the third quarter.

EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS

Special items in the fourth quarter of 2019 amount to a net after-tax charge of $258 million ($0.65 per diluted share) compared with $80 million ($0.20 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2019 and $32 million ($0.08 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Special items in all periods include the following charges (gains):





Fourth Quarter

2019

Third Quarter

2019

Fourth Quarter

2018 (In millions)

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax Restructuring and other charges, net:























Debt extinguishment costs

$ 21



$ 16



$ —



$ —



$ 10



$ 7

EMEA Packaging business optimization

15



12



—



—



(1)



(1)

Overhead cost reduction initiative

—



—



21



16



—



—

Gain on sale of investment in Liaison Technologies

—



—



—



—



(31)



(23)

Riverdale mill conversion severance

—



—



—



—



3



2

Total restructuring and other charges, net

36



28



21



16



(19)



(15)

Global Cellulose Fibers goodwill impairment

52



42



—



—



—



—

Litigation reserves

19



14



22



17



—



—

Environmental remediation reserve adjustment

10



8



15



11



—



—

Abandoned property removal

15



12



13



10



8



6

India transaction

5



4



6



6



—



—

Foreign value-added tax refund accrual

(6)



(4)



—



—



—



—

Italian antitrust fine

—



—



32



32



—



—

Gain on sale of previously closed Oregon mill site

—



—



(9)



(7)



—



—

Multi-employer pension plan exit liability adjustment

—



—



(7)



(6)



—



—

Other

5



4



1



1



(4)



(3)

Foreign deferred tax valuation allowance

—



203



—



—



—



—

Tax expense (benefit) related to internal investment

restructuring

—



(53)



—



—



—



19

Tax expense related to foreign tax audits

—



—



—



—



—



25

Total special items, net

$ 136



$ 258



$ 94



$ 80



$ (15)



$ 32



About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical in nature may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to: (i) the level of indebtedness and changes in interest rates; (ii) industry conditions, including but not limited to changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, energy and transportation costs, competition International Paper faces, cyclicality and changes in consumer preferences, demand and pricing for International Paper products; (iii) domestic and global economic conditions and political changes, including but not limited to changes in currency exchange rates, trade protectionist policies, downgrades in International Paper's credit ratings, and/or the credit ratings of banks issuing certain letters of credit, issued by recognized credit rating organizations, (iv) the amount of International Paper's future pension funding obligations, and pension and health care costs; (v) unanticipated expenditures or other adverse developments related to the cost of compliance with existing and new environmental, tax, labor and employment, privacy, and other U.S. and non-U.S. governmental laws and regulations; (vi) whether International Paper experiences a material disruption at one of its manufacturing facilities; (vii) risks inherent in conducting business through joint ventures; (viii) International Paper's ability to achieve the benefits expected from, and other risks associated with, acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures and other corporate transactions, (ix) information technology risks, and (x) loss contingencies and pending, threatened or future litigation, including with respect to environmental related matters. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from such forward-looking statements can be found in International Paper's press releases and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Net Sales $ 5,498

$ 5,951

$ 5,568

$ 22,376

$ 23,306



Costs and Expenses





















Cost of products sold 3,666 (a) 3,798 (j) 3,772 (a) 15,268 (a) 15,555 (j)

Selling and administrative expenses 445 (b) 446

387

1,647 (b) 1,723 (k)

Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 343 (c) 338 (l) 327 (c) 1,306 (c) 1,328 (l)

Distribution expenses 392

401

395

1,560

1,567



Taxes other than payroll and income taxes 42

41

42

170

171



Restructuring and other charges, net 36 (d) (19) (m) 21 (d) 57 (d) 29 (m)

Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses 52 (e) —

8 (e) 205 (e) 122 (n)

Antitrust fines —

—

32 (f) 32 (f) —



Interest expense, net 113 (g) 135

123

491 (g) 536



Non-operating pension expense 9

429 (o) 9

36

494 (o)

Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity

Earnings 400

382

452

1,604

1,781



Income tax provision (benefit) 263 (h) 143 (p) 137

634 (h) 445 (p)

Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes 29

79

27

250

336



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations 166

318

342

1,220

1,672



Discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—

—

345 (q)

Net Earnings (Loss) 166

318

342

1,220

2,017



Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1

2

(2) (i) (5) (i) 5



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company $ 165

$ 316

$ 344

$ 1,225

$ 2,012



Basic Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper

Common Shareholders





















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.42

$ 0.79

$ 0.88

$ 3.10

$ 4.07



Discontinued operations —

—

—

—

0.84



Net earnings (loss) $ 0.42

$ 0.79

$ 0.88

$ 3.10

$ 4.91



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper

Common Shareholders





















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.42

$ 0.78

$ 0.87

$ 3.07

$ 4.02



Discontinued operations —

—

—

—

0.83



Net earnings (loss) $ 0.42

$ 0.78

$ 0.87

$ 3.07

$ 4.85



Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 395.6

406.6

395.4

398.8

414.2

























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated statement of operations.

















(a) Includes pre-tax charges of $15 million ($12 million after taxes), $13 million ($10 million after taxes) and $50 million ($38 million after taxes) for three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, pre-tax charges of $19 million ($14 million after taxes), $22 million ($17 million after taxes) and $41 million ($31 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for litigation reserves, pre-tax charges of $10 million ($8 million after taxes), $15 million ($11 million after taxes) and $25 million ($19 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for environmental remediation reserve adjustments, a pre-tax charge of $3 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for the fair value adjustment of our remaining investment in India, pre-tax income of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund, a pre-tax charge of $2 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for the write-off of inventory related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business, pre-tax income of $7 million ($6 million after taxes) and a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($6 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for costs associated with a multi-employer pension plan exit liability and a pre-tax gain of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for the sale of a previously closed Oregon mill site.





(b) Includes a pre-tax charge of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for transaction costs associated with the divestiture of our India Papers business.



(c) Includes a pre-tax charge of $2 million ($1 million after taxes), $1 million (before and after taxes) and $5 million ($4 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production.





(d) Includes a pre-tax charge of $21 million ($16 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for debt extinguishment costs, a pre-tax charge of $15 million ($12 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 primarily for severance related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business and a pre-tax charge of $21 million ($16 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to an overhead cost reduction initiative.



(e) Includes a pre-tax loss of $52 million ($42 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the impairment of goodwill in our Global Cellulose Fibers business, a loss of $2 million (before and after taxes) and $97 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, related to the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment resulting from the classification of the assets and liabilities of our India Papers business as held for sale, a gain of $1 million (before and after taxes), a loss of $6 million (before and after taxes) and a pre-tax loss of $62 million ($60 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business and a loss of $1 million (before and after taxes) and a pre-tax gain of $6 million ($5 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the sale of a box plant in our EMEA Packaging business.



(f) Includes a charge of $32 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to an Italian antitrust fine.



(g) Includes pre-tax income of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for interest income associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund and a charge of $1 million (before and after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for interest expense associated with foreign tax audits.



(h) Includes tax expense of $203 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to a foreign deferred tax valuation allowance, a tax benefit of $53 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to an internal investment restructuring, tax expense of $9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to a tax rate change in Luxembourg, tax expense of $3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to foreign tax audits and a tax benefit of $3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to state income tax legislative changes.



(i) Includes the allocation of loss to noncontrolling interest of $2 million (before and after taxes) and $9 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, associated with the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business.



(j) Includes pre-tax charges of $8 million ($6 million after taxes) and $32 million ($24 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, pre-tax income of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for a litigation settlement recovery, a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment and a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for a legal settlement.



(k) Includes a pre-tax charge of $12 million ($9 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for costs associated with our proposal to acquire Smurfit Kappa.



(l) Includes a pre-tax charge of $1 million (before and after taxes) and $6 million ($5 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production.





(m) Includes a pre-tax gain of $31 million ($23 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 related to the sale of our investment in Liaison Technologies, a pre-tax charge of $10 million ($7 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for debt extinguishment costs, a pre-tax charge of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for severance associated with the Riverdale conversion and income of $1 million (before and after taxes) and a pre-tax charge of $47 million ($34 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business.



(n) Includes a pre-tax charge of $122 million ($81 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 related to the impairment of fixed assets and an intangible asset in our Brazil Packaging business.



(o) Includes a pre-tax charge of $424 million ($318 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for a settlement accounting charge associated with an annuity purchase and transfer of pension obligations for approximately 23,000 retirees.



(p) Includes tax expense of $19 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 related to international investment restructuring, tax expense of $25 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 related to foreign tax audits, a tax benefit of $36 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and tax expense of $9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 related to state income tax legislative changes.



(q) Includes pre-tax income of $488 million ($364 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for the gain on the transfer of the North American Consumer Packaging business and pre-tax charges of $25 million ($19 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for transaction costs to transfer the North American Consumer Packaging business.



INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company to Adjusted Operating Earnings

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company $ 165

$ 316

$ 344

$ 1,225

$ 2,012



Less: Discontinued operations (gain) loss —

—

—

—

(345)



Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations, including non-controlling

interest 165

316

344

1,225

1,667



Add back: Non-operating pension expense 7

322

7

28

371



Add back: Special items expense (income) 258

32

80

515

166



Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 430

$ 670

$ 431

$ 1,768

$ 2,204

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported $ 0.42

$ 0.78

$ 0.87

$ 3.07

$ 4.85



Less: Discontinued operations (gain) loss —

—

—

—

(0.83)



Continuing Operations 0.42

0.78

0.87

3.07

4.02



Add back: Non-operating pension expense 0.02

0.79

0.02

0.07

0.90



Add back: Special items expense (income) 0.65

0.08

0.20

1.29

0.40



Adjusted Operating Earnings per Share $ 1.09

$ 1.65

$ 1.09

$ 4.43

$ 5.32





















Notes:

































The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) by excluding the after-tax effect of non-operating pension expense, items considered by management to be unusual (special items) as reflected in the notes to the Consolidated Statement of Operations and discontinued operations from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.









Since diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each period, twelve-month per share amounts may not equal the sum of respective quarters.



INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales and Earnings by Business Segment

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)





Net Sales by Business Segment























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Industrial Packaging $ 3,810

$ 4,017

$ 3,820

$ 15,326

$ 15,900



Global Cellulose Fibers 577

736

624

2,551

2,819



Printing Papers 1,067

1,160

1,071

4,291

4,375



Corporate and Inter-segment Sales 44

38

53

208

212



Net Sales $ 5,498

$ 5,951

$ 5,568

$ 22,376

$ 23,306



Operating Profit by Business Segment























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Industrial Packaging $ 605

$ 646

$ 535

$ 2,076

$ 2,277



Global Cellulose Fibers (45)

93

4

(6)

262



Printing Papers 109

197

162

529

543



Total Business Segment Operating Profit $ 669

$ 936

$ 701

$ 2,599

$ 3,082



























Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and

Equity Earnings $ 400

$ 382

$ 452

$ 1,604

$ 1,781



Interest expense, net 113 (a) 135

123

491 (a) 536



Noncontrolling interest/equity earnings adjustment (h) (1)

(3)

2 (b) 3 (b) (10)



Corporate expenses, net 9

8

21

54

67



Corporate special items, net 56 (c) (21) (e) 48 (c) 104 (c) 9 (e)

Business special items, net 83 (d) 6 (f) 46 (d) 307 (d) 205 (f)

Non-operating pension expense 9

429 (g) 9

36

494 (g)

Adjusted Operating Profit $ 669

$ 936

$ 701

$ 2,599

$ 3,082



Equity Earnings (Loss) in Ilim S.A., Net of Taxes $ 21

$ 67

$ 18

$ 207

$ 290



Equity Earnings (Loss) in Graphic Packaging International Partners,

LLC $ 9

$ 10

$ 10

$ 46

$ 46

























(a) Includes income of $3 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for interest income associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund and a charge of $1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for interest expense associated with foreign tax audits.



(b) Includes the allocation of loss to noncontrolling interest of $2 million and $9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, associated with the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business.



(c) Includes charges of $19 million, $22 million and $41 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for litigation reserves, charges of $10 million,$15 million and $25 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively,for environmental remediation reserve adjustments, a charge of $3 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for the fair value adjustment of our remaining investment in India, a charge of $3 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for the transaction costs associated with the divestiture of our India Papers business, a charge of $21 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for debt extinguishment costs and a charge of $11 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to an overhead cost reduction initiative.



(d) Related to Industrial Packaging, includes charges of $10 million, $9 million, and $35 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, income of $7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a charge of $9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for costs associated with a multi-employer pension plan exit liability, a gain of $9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for the sale of a previously closed Oregon mill site, a charge of $32 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to an Italian antitrust fine, a loss of $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a gain of $6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the sale of a box plant in our EMEA Packaging business and a charge of $17 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business.







Related to Global Cellulose Fibers, includes charges of $4 million, $3 million, $12 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, a charge of $4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to an overhead cost reduction initiative and a charge of $52 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the impairment of goodwill.





Related to Printing Papers, includes a loss of $2 million and $97 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, related to the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment resulting from the classification of the assets and liabilities of our India Papers business as held for sale, a gain of $1 million, a loss of $6 million and a loss of $62 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, partially offset by the allocation of loss to noncontrolling interest of $2 million and $9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business, a charge of $2 million, $1 million and $5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production, a charge of $1 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and $3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, a charge of $6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to an overhead cost reduction initiative and income of $3 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund.



(e) Includes a gain of $31 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 related to the sale of our investment in Liaison Technologies, a charge of $12 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for costs associated with our proposal to acquire Smurfit Kappa, a charge of $10 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for debt extinguishment costs, a charge of $9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for a legal settlement and a charge of $9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment.



(f) Related to Industrial Packaging, includes a charge of $122 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for the impairment of fixed assets and an intangible asset in our Brazil Packaging business, income of $1 million and a charge of $47 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business, income of $5 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for a litigation settlement recovery and charges of $5 million and $20 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills.





Related to Global Cellulose Fibers, includes charges of $2 million and $11 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills.





Related to Printing Papers, includes charges of $4 million and $9 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, for accelerated depreciation and severance charges associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production and a charge of $1 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for the removal of abandoned property at our mills.



(g) Includes a charge of $424 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for a settlement accounting charge associated with an annuity purchase and transfer of pension obligations for approximately 23,000 retirees.





(h) Operating profits for business segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax noncontrolling interest and equity earnings for these subsidiaries are adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales Volume by Product (a)

Preliminary and Unaudited

International Paper Consolidated





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Industrial Packaging (In thousands of short tons)



















Corrugated Packaging (b) 2,644

2,655

2,651

10,454

10,624

Containerboard 769

793

736

2,909

3,229

Recycling 598

582

556

2,388

2,282

Saturated Kraft 34

47

47

174

196

Gypsum /Release Kraft 50

51

49

199

227

Bleached Kraft 5

7

5

22

31

EMEA Packaging (b) 414

363

375

1,538

1,476

Brazilian Packaging (b) 94

88

96

366

351

European Coated Paperboard 105

106

106

417

390

Industrial Packaging 4,713

4,692

4,621

18,467

18,806

Global Cellulose Fibers (In thousands of metric tons) (c) 895

908

878

3,501

3,573

Printing Papers (In thousands of short tons)



















U.S. Uncoated Papers 459

471

451

1,799

1,886

European & Russian Uncoated Papers 383

374

352

1,456

1,440

Brazilian Uncoated Papers 344

307

301

1,172

1,125

Indian Uncoated Papers 23

68

49

206

263

Printing Papers 1,209

1,220

1,153

4,633

4,714





















(a) Sales volumes include third party and inter-segment sales and exclude sales of equity investees.



(b) Volumes for corrugated box sales reflect consumed tons sold (CTS). Board sales by these businesses reflect invoiced tons.



(c) Includes North American, European and Brazilian volumes and internal sales to mills.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Current Assets





Cash and Temporary Investments $ 511

$ 589 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net 3,280

3,521 Contract Assets 393

395 Inventories 2,208

2,241 Other 247

250 Total Current Assets 6,639

6,996 Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net 13,004

13,067 Forestlands 391

402 Investments 1,721

1,648 Financial Assets of Variable Interest Entities 7,088

7,070 Goodwill 3,347

3,374 Right of Use Assets 434

— Deferred Charges and Other Assets 847

1,019 Total Assets $ 33,471

$ 33,576 Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities





Notes Payable and Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt $ 168

$ 639 Current Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Variable Interest Entities 4,220

— Accounts Payable and Other Current Liabilities 4,258

4,055 Total Current Liabilities 8,646

4,694 Long-Term Debt 9,597

10,015 Long-Term Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Variable Interest Entities 2,085

6,298 Deferred Income Taxes 2,633

2,600 Pension Benefit Obligation 1,578

1,762 Postretirement and Postemployment Benefit Obligation 270

264 Long-Term Lease Obligations 304

— Other Liabilities 640

560 Equity





Invested Capital, Net of Treasury Stock (695)

(103) Retained Earnings 8,408

7,465 Total International Paper Shareholders' Equity 7,713

7,362 Noncontrolling interests 5

21 Total Equity 7,718

7,383 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 33,471

$ 33,576

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018 Operating Activities





Net earnings (loss) $ 1,220

$ 2,017 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 1,306

1,328 Deferred income tax expense (benefit), net 212

133 Restructuring and other charges, net 57

29 Net gain on transfer of North American Consumer Packaging business —

(488) Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses 205

122 Antitrust fines 32

— Equity method dividends received 273

153 Equity (earnings) losses, net (250)

(336) Periodic pension expense, net 93

632 Other, net 120

75 Changes in current assets and liabilities





Accounts and notes receivable 246

(342) Contract assets 2

(32) Inventories (1)

(236) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 139

151 Interest payable (19)

(8) Other (25)

28 Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities 3,610

3,226 Investment Activities





Invested in capital projects (1,276)

(1,572) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (103)

(8) Net settlement on transfer of North American Consumer Packaging business —

(40) Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested 81

— Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 18

23 Other (20)

28 Cash Provided By (Used For) Investment Activities (1,300)

(1,569) Financing Activities





Repurchases of common stock and payments of restricted stock tax withholding (535)

(732) Issuance of debt 534

490 Reduction of debt (1,507)

(1,008) Change in book overdrafts (66)

(1) Dividends paid (796)

(789) Net debt tender premiums paid (18)

(6) Other (1)

— Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities (2,389)

(2,046) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 1

(40) Change in Cash and Temporary Investments (78)

(429) Cash and Temporary Investments





Beginning of the period 589

1,018 End of the period $ 511

$ 589

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities $ 928

$ 821

$ 3,610

$ 3,226 Adjustments:













Cash invested in capital projects (363)

(286)

(1,276)

(1,572) Free Cash Flow $ 565

$ 535

$ 2,334

$ 1,654















Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by operations. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance, free cash flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.















The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP measures in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including companies in the same industry as International Paper.

Management believes certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management also uses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance.

