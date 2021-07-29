International Paper Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported second quarter 2021 financial results.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter net earnings (loss) attributable to International Paper of $432 million ( $1.09 per diluted share), compared with $349 million ( $0.88 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2021 and $266 million ( $0.67 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2020

Second quarter adjusted operating earnings* (non-GAAP) of $421 million ( $1.06 per diluted share) compared with $299 million ( $0.76 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2021 and $305 million ( $0.77 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 net earnings and adjusted operating earnings* include a pre-tax earnings impact of $(80) million ( $(0.15) per diluted share) related to the winter storm in the U.S.

Second quarter cash provided by operations of $766 million and year-to-date of $1.3 billion compared with $1.5 billion year-to-date in the same period of 2020

Ilim equity earnings of $101 million , bringing year-to-date to $150 million

Share repurchases of $57 million , bringing year-to-date to $186 million

Debt reduction of $796 million , bringing year-to-date to $904 million

Monetized remaining investment in Graphic Packaging for approximately $400 million

"International Paper delivered solid earnings growth and strong cash generation in the second quarter," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Commercially, we achieved strong revenue growth, while executing well in a very challenging supply chain and input cost environment. Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect demand to remain strong and margins to expand meaningfully as realization of prior price movements outpaces input and transportation costs, and we step down from our highest maintenance outage quarter."

Sutton added, "We continue to make excellent progress on the spin-off of our papers business, which we expect to complete on October 1st. Our team is doing an outstanding job managing complexity. I appreciate their commitment to execute well and take care of each other and our customers as we work together to build a better IP."

Diluted Net EPS Attributable to International Paper Shareholders and Adjusted Operating EPS





Second

Quarter

2021

First

Quarter

2021

Second

Quarter

2020 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper

$ 1.09



$ 0.88



$ 0.67

Add Back – Non-Operating Pension Expense (Income)

(0.10)



(0.10)



(0.03)

Add Back – Net Special Items Expense (Income)

0.07



(0.02)



0.13

Adjusted Operating Earnings*

$ 1.06



$ 0.76



$ 0.77







* Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings attributable to International Paper Company (GAAP) excluding net special items and non-operating pension expense (income). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. For discussion of net special items and non-operating pension expense (income), see the disclosure under Effects of Net Special Items and Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes included later in this release.

Select Financial Measures

(In millions)

Second

Quarter

2021

First

Quarter

2021

Second

Quarter

2020

Net Sales

$ 5,616



$ 5,363



$ 4,866



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper

432



349



266



Business Segment Operating Profit

494



445



428



Adjusted Operating Earnings

421



299



305



Cash Provided By (Used For) Operations

766



512



890



Free Cash Flow*

633



423



638









* Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure, cash provided by (used for) operations, and disclosure regarding why we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors, is included later in this release.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Business segment operating profits are used by International Paper's management to measure the earnings performance of its businesses and is calculated as set forth in footnote (i) below under "Sales and Earnings by Business Segment". Second quarter 2021 net sales by business segment and operating profit (loss) by business segment compared with the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 are as follows:

Business Segment Results

(In millions)

Second

Quarter

2021

First

Quarter

2021

Second

Quarter

2020 Net Sales by Business Segment











Industrial Packaging

$ 4,056



$ 3,953



$ 3,633

Global Cellulose Fibers

671



581



605

Printing Papers

846



781



583

Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

43



48



45

Net Sales

$ 5,616



$ 5,363



$ 4,866

Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment











Industrial Packaging

$ 408



$ 447



$ 449

Global Cellulose Fibers

10



(82)



(10)

Printing Papers

76



80



(11)

Total Business Segment Operating Profit

$ 494



$ 445



$ 428



Industrial Packaging operating profits (losses) in the second quarter of 2021 were $408 million compared with $447 million in the first quarter of 2021. In North America, higher sales prices for boxes and export containerboard were more than offset by higher planned maintenance outage expenses and input costs, primarily driven by higher recovered fiber and chemicals costs. Operating costs were impacted by severely low containerboard inventories and a stressed transportation environment. In Europe, earnings were lower reflecting seasonally lower volumes in Morocco and lower average sales margins driven by higher containerboard costs.

Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits (losses) in the second quarter of 2021 were $10 million compared with $(82) million in the first quarter of 2021. Earnings improved significantly driven by higher average sales prices and lower planned maintenance outage expenses slightly offset by higher distribution costs.

Printing Papers operating profits (losses) in the second quarter of 2021 were $76 million compared with $80 million in the first quarter of 2021. In North America, higher average sales prices, higher volumes and lower economic downtime were mostly offset by higher planned maintenance outage expenses. In Brazil, earnings were stable as higher average sales prices and an improved geographic mix were offset by higher input costs and the non-repeat of favorable foreign currency impacts. In Europe and Russia, earnings were lower as higher average sales prices and lower economic downtime costs were more than offset by higher planned maintenance outage expenses. The Printing Papers business carries strong momentum from its first half 2021 performance as we approach the October 1, 2021 spin-off.

EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS

Ilim joint venture equity earnings (loss) were $101 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $49 million in the first quarter of 2021. Operationally, earnings increased driven by higher export and domestic sales prices for softwood pulp, hardwood pulp and containerboard and higher sales volumes. These benefits were partially offset by higher distribution, input and operating costs.

Graphic Packaging equity earnings (loss) were $3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $1 million in the first quarter of 2021. We monetized our remaining ownership position in the second quarter of 2021.

CORPORATE EXPENSES

Corporate expenses were $7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $25 million in the first quarter of 2021.

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

The reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 24%, compared to a 2021 first quarter reported effective tax rate of 25%. The tax rate in second quarter is lower primarily due to a discrete period tax benefit of $15 million related to the adjustment of the tax depreciation method for certain of the Company's fixed assets. This adjustment was partially offset by the tax rate differential associated with a foreign value-added tax credit accrual.

Excluding special items and non-operating pension expense, the operational effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 21%, compared with 24% for the first quarter of 2021. The lower operational effective tax rate in the second quarter is primarily due to a discrete period benefit of $15 million related to the adjustment of the tax depreciation method for certain of the Company's fixed assets.

EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS

Net special items in the second quarter of 2021 amount to a net after-tax charge of $28 million ($0.07 per diluted share) compared with a gain of $10 million ($0.02 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2021 and a charge of $50 million ($0.13 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2020. Net special items in all periods include the following charges (gains):





Second Quarter 2021

First Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2020 (In millions)

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax Restructuring and other charges, net:























Debt extinguishment costs

$ 170



$ 128



$ 18



$ 14



$ 18



$ 13

EMEA Packaging business optimization

—



—



12



10



—



—

Other

4



3



—



—



—



—

Total restructuring and other charges, net

174



131



30



24



18



13

Printing Papers spin-off / Build a Better IP

28



23



25



20



—



—

Real estate - office impairment

21



16



—



—



—



—

Environmental remediation reserve adjustment

5



3



—



—



—



—

Asbestos litigation reserve adjustment

—



—



—



—



43



33

Brazil Packaging impairment

—



—



—



—



8



6

Abandoned property removal

—



—



—



—



5



4

Gain on sale of equity investment in Graphic Packaging

(130)



(98)



(74)



(56)



—



—

Foreign value-added tax credit (including interest)

(70)



(47)



—



—



—



—

EMEA Packaging impairment - Turkey

(8)



(2)



2



2



—



—

India transaction

—



—



—



—



(6)



(6)

Other

3



2



—



—



—



—

Total special items, net

$ 23



$ 28



$ (17)



$ (10)



$ 68



$ 50



INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2021

2020



Net Sales $ 5,616

$ 4,866

$ 5,363

$ 10,979

$10,218



Costs and Expenses





















Cost of products sold 3,913 (a) 3,427 (h) 3,847

7,760 (a) 7,173 (h)

Selling and administrative expenses 460 (b) 332

361 (b) 821 (b) 750



Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 306

312

309

615

635 (i)

Distribution expenses 420

365

406

826

772



Taxes other than payroll and income taxes 45

41

44

89

85



Restructuring and other charges, net 174 (c) 18 (j) 30 (c) 204 (c) 26 (j)

Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses (9) (d) 8 (k) 2 (d) (7) (d) 352 (k)

Net (gains) losses on sales of equity method investments (130) (e) —

(74) (e) (204) (e) (33) (l)

Interest expense, net 57 (f) 116

92

149 (f) 233 (m)

Non-operating pension expense (income) (52)

(14)

(53)

(105)

(20)



Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings 432

261

399

831

245



Income tax provision (benefit) 102

67

99

201

161



Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes 104

72

49

153

41



Net Earnings (Loss) 434

266

349

783

125



Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 (g) —

—

2 (g) —



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company $ 432

$ 266

$ 349

$ 781

$ 125



Basic Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders





















Net earnings (loss) $ 1.10

$ 0.67

$ 0.89

$ 1.99

$ 0.32



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders





















Net earnings (loss) $ 1.09

$ 0.67

$ 0.88

$ 1.96

$ 0.32



Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 396.8

393.1

394.8

397.7

394.0

























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated statement of operations.





(a) Includes a pre-tax loss of $21 million ($16 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the impairment of real estate, a pre-tax charge of $5 million ($3 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment and pre-tax income of $42 million ($28 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax credit.



(b) Includes pre-tax charges of $28 million ($23 million after taxes), $25 million ($20 million after taxes) and $53 million ($43 million after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, for costs associated with the announced spin-off of our Printing Papers business and Build a Better IP initiative and a pre-tax charge of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for other costs.



(c) Includes pre-tax charges of $170 million ($128 million after taxes), $18 million ($14 million after taxes) and $188 million ($142 million after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, for debt extinguishment costs, a pre-tax charge of $12 million ($10 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 for severance related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business and a pre-tax charge of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for other costs.



(d) Includes a net pre-tax gain of $9 million ($3 million after taxes), a loss of $2 million (before and after taxes) and a net pre-tax gain of $7 million ($1 million after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, related to the sale of our EMEA Packaging business in Turkey.



(e) Includes pre-tax gains of $130 million ($98 million after taxes), $74 million ($56 million after taxes) and $204 million ($154 million after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, related to the monetization of our remaining equity investment in Graphic Packaging.



(f) Includes pre-tax income of $28 million ($19 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax credit.



(g) Includes the allocation of income to noncontrolling interest of $1 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the sale of our EMEA Packaging business in Turkey.



(h) Includes a pre-tax charge of $43 million ($33 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 for an asbestos litigation reserve adjustment, pre-tax charges of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) and $14 million ($11 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, a gain of $6 million (before and after taxes) and a net charge of $11 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, associated with our investment in India, a pre-tax charge of $41 million ($31 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 for environmental remediation reserve adjustments and pre-tax income of $2 million ($1 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax credit.



(i) Includes a charge of $1 million (before and after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production.



(j) Includes pre-tax charges of $18 million ($13 million after taxes) and $26 million ($19 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30 2020, respectively, for debt extinguishment costs.



(k) Includes pre-tax losses of $8 million ($6 million after taxes) and $352 million ($343 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, related to the sale of our Brazil Packaging business, consisting of pre-tax losses on the net assets of $5 million ($3 million after taxes) and $25 million ($16 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively and losses for the write-off of cumulative translation adjustment of $3 million (before and after taxes) and $327 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30 2020, respectively.



(l) Includes a pre-tax gain of $33 million ($25 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 related to the monetization of our equity investment in Graphic Packaging.



(m) Includes income of $1 million (before and after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 for interest income associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax credit.



INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company to Adjusted Operating Earnings

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company $ 432

$ 266

$ 349

$ 781

$ 125

Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income) (39)

(11)

(40)

(79)

(16)

Add back: Net Special items expense (income) 28

50

(10)

18

422

Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 421

$ 305

$ 299

$ 720

$ 531

























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported $ 1.09

$ 0.67

$ 0.88

$ 1.96

$ 0.32

Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income) (0.10)

(0.03)

(0.10)

(0.19)

(0.04)

Add back: Net Special items expense (income) 0.07

0.13

(0.02)

0.04

1.07

Adjusted Operating Earnings per Share $ 1.06

$ 0.77

$ 0.76

$ 1.81

$ 1.35





















Notes:





























The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) by excluding the after-tax effect of non-operating pension expense (income) and items considered by management to be unusual (net special items) as reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes included in this release from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. The Company believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings (loss) attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Since diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each period, six-month per share amounts may not equal the sum of respective quarters.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales and Earnings by Business Segment

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



Net Sales by Business Segment





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2021

2020



Industrial Packaging $ 4,056

$ 3,633

$ 3,953

$ 8,009

$ 7,452



Global Cellulose Fibers 671

605

581

1,252

1,173



Printing Papers 846

583

781

1,627

1,491



Corporate and Inter-segment Sales 43

45

48

91

102



Net Sales $ 5,616

$ 4,866

$ 5,363

$10,979

$10,218



















































Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment



























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2021

2020



Industrial Packaging $ 408

$ 449

$ 447

$ 855

$ 919



Global Cellulose Fibers 10

(10)

(82)

(72)

(64)



Printing Papers 76

(11)

80

156

85



Total Business Segment Operating Profit $ 494

$ 428

$ 445

$ 939

$ 940



























Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings $ 432

$ 261

$ 399

$ 831

$ 245



Interest expense, net 57 (a) 116

92

149 (a) 233 (e)

Noncontrolling interest adjustment (h) (1) (b) —

(1)

(2) (b) —



Corporate expenses, net 7

(3)

25

32

29



Corporate net special items 101 (c) 54 (f) (31) (c) 70 (c) 87 (f)

Business net special items (50) (d) 14 (g) 14 (d) (36) (d) 366 (g)

Non-operating pension expense (income) (52)

(14)

(53)

(105)

(20)



Business Segment Operating Profit (i) $ 494

$ 428

$ 445

$ 939

$ 940



Equity Earnings (Loss) in Ilim S.A., Net of Taxes $ 101

$ 63

$ 49

$ 150

$ 28







Equity Earnings (Loss) in Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC $ 3

$ 11

$ 1

$ 4

$ 18

























(a) Includes income of $28 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax credit.



(b) Includes the allocation of income to noncontrolling interest of $1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the sale of our EMEA Packaging business in Turkey.



(c) Includes charges of $170 million, $18 million and $188 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, for debt extinguishment costs, charges of $28 million, $25 million and $53 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, for costs associated with the announced spin-off of our Printing Paper business and Build a Better IP initiative, a loss of $21 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the impairment of real estate, a charge of $5 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment, gains of $130 million, $74 million and $204 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, related to the monetization of our remaining equity investment in Graphic Packaging and a charge of $7 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for other costs.



(d) Related to Industrial Packaging, includes a net gain of $9 million, a loss of $2 million and a net gain of $7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, partially offset by the allocation of gain to noncontrolling interest of $1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the sale of our EMEA Packaging business in Turkey and a charge of $12 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 for severance related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business.

Related to Printing Papers, includes income of $42 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax credit.





(e) Includes income of $1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 for interest income associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax credit.





(f) Includes a charge of $43 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 for an asbestos litigation reserve adjustment, charges of $18 million and $26 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, for debt extinguishment costs, a gain of $6 million and a net charge of $11 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, associated with our investment in India, income of $1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 related to the impairment of the net assets of our Brazil Packaging business, a charge of $41 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 for environmental remediation reserve adjustments and a gain of $33 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 related to the monetization of our equity investment in Graphic Packaging.



(g) Related to Industrial Packaging, includes losses of $9 million and $353 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, related to the sale of our Brazil Packaging business, consisting of losses on the net assets of $6 million and $26 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively and losses for the write-off of cumulative translation adjustment of $3 million and $327 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, charges of $3 million and $9 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and income of $2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax credit.





Related to Global Cellulose Fibers, includes charges of $2 million and $5 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills.





Related to Printing Papers, includes a charge of $1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production.



(h) Operating profits for business segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax noncontrolling interest for these subsidiaries is adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings.



(i) As set forth in the chart above, business segment operating profit is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings, but including the impact of noncontrolling interests, and excluding interest expense, net, corporate expenses, net, corporate net special items, business net special items and non-operating pension expense. Business segment operating profit is a measure reported to our management for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to our business segments and assessing the performance of our business segments and is presented in our financial statement footnotes in accordance with ASC 280.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales Volume by Product (a)

Preliminary and Unaudited























International Paper Consolidated





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

Industrial Packaging (In thousands of short tons)



















Corrugated Packaging (b) 2,733

2,571

2,684

5,417

5,195

Containerboard 699

783

709

1,408

1,610

Recycling 568

520

558

1,126

1,089

Saturated Kraft 50

39

45

95

87

Gypsum /Release Kraft 68

48

55

123

104

Bleached Kraft 6

8

7

13

15

EMEA Packaging (b) 410

375

435

845

816

Brazilian Packaging (b) —

83

—

—

173

European Coated Paperboard 102

95

109

211

206

Industrial Packaging 4,636

4,522

4,602

9,238

9,295

Global Cellulose Fibers (In thousands of metric tons) (c) 851

965

898

1,749

1,866

Printing Papers (In thousands of short tons)



















U.S. Uncoated Papers 379

247

346

725

662

European & Russian Uncoated Papers 327

271

307

634

631

Brazilian Uncoated Papers 272

150

254

526

390

Printing Papers 978

668

907

1,885

1,683





















(a) Sales volumes include third party and inter-segment sales and exclude sales of equity investees.



(b) Volumes for corrugated box sales reflect consumed tons sold (CTS). Board sales by these businesses reflect invoiced tons.



(c) Includes North American, European and Brazilian volumes and internal sales to mills.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current Assets





Cash and Temporary Investments $ 706

$ 595 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net 3,608

3,064 Contract Assets 416

355 Inventories 1,828

2,050 Current Financial Assets of Variable Interest Entities 4,850

4,850 Assets Held for Sale 570

138 Other 248

184 Total Current Assets 12,226

11,236 Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net 11,553

12,217 Forestlands 327

311 Investments 622

1,178 Long-Term Financial Assets of Variable Interest Entities 2,266

2,257 Goodwill 3,317

3,315 Right of Use Assets 399

459 Deferred Charges and Other Assets 738

745 Total Assets $ 31,448

$ 31,718 Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities





Notes Payable and Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt $ 116

$ 29 Current Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Variable Interest Entities 4,220

4,220 Accounts Payable and Other Current Liabilities 4,142

3,854 Liabilities Held for Sale 157

181 Total Current Liabilities 8,635

8,284 Long-Term Debt 7,073

8,064 Long-Term Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Variable Interest Entities 2,096

2,092 Deferred Income Taxes 2,764

2,743 Pension Benefit Obligation 889

1,055 Postretirement and Postemployment Benefit Obligation 243

251 Long-Term Lease Obligations 263

315 Other Liabilities 1,131

1,046 Equity





Invested Capital, Net of Treasury Stock (90)

(216) Retained Earnings 8,442

8,070 Total International Paper Shareholders' Equity 8,352

7,854 Noncontrolling interests 2

14 Total Equity 8,354

7,868 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 31,448

$ 31,718

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Operating Activities





Net earnings (loss) $ 783

$ 125 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 615

635 Deferred income tax expense (benefit), net 5

12 Restructuring and other charges, net 204

26 Net (gains) losses on sales of equity method investments (204)

(33) Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses (7)

352 Equity method dividends received 149

151 Equity (earnings) losses, net (153)

(41) Periodic pension (income) expense, net (57)

16 Other, net 71

109 Changes in current assets and liabilities





Accounts and notes receivable (496)

74 Contract assets (62)

(11) Inventories 110

65 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 367

(37) Interest payable (2)

— Other (45)

96 Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities 1,278

1,539 Investment Activities





Invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries (222)

(538) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (80)

(64) Proceeds from sales of equity method investments 800

250 Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash divested 90

— Proceeds from sale of fixed assets —

3 Other (2)

15 Cash Provided By (Used For) Investment Activities 586

(334) Financing Activities





Repurchases of common stock and payments of restricted stock tax withholding (213)

(41) Issuance of debt 4

579 Reduction of debt (914)

(917) Change in book overdrafts 2

(10) Dividends paid (403)

(403) Net debt tender premiums paid (188)

(25) Other (3)

— Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities (1,715)

(817) Cash Included in Assets Held for Sale (45)

(13) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 7

(39) Change in Cash and Temporary Investments 111

336 Cash and Temporary Investments





Beginning of the period 595

511 End of the period $ 706

$ 847

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities $ 766

$ 890

$ 1,278

$ 1,539 Adjustments:













Cash invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries (133)

(252)

(222)

(538) Free Cash Flow $ 633

$ 638

$ 1,056

$ 1,001















Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by operations. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance, free cash flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.















The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP measures in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including companies in the same industry as International Paper.







Management believes certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management also uses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance.

