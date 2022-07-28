International Paper Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported second quarter 2022 financial results.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter net earnings (loss) attributable to International Paper of $511 million ( $1.38 per diluted share) compared with $360 million ( $0.95 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2022 and $432 million ( $1.09 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter adjusted operating earnings* (non-GAAP) of $459 million ( $1.24 per diluted share) compared with $288 million ( $0.76 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2022 and $325 million ( $0.82 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2021.

13% year-over-year revenue growth

$65 million of earnings achieved from Building a Better IP initiatives, bringing year-to-date to $105 million

Cash provided by operations of $390 million , bringing year-to-date to $978 million

Returned $565 million to shareholders through share repurchases of $395 million and dividends of $170 million in the second quarter, bringing year-to-date to $1.1 billion

"International Paper delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We performed well both commercially and operationally, which contributed to margin expansion despite a challenging supply chain and input cost environment. Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect the realization of prior price movements to outpace higher input costs."

Sutton added, "Our Building a Better IP set of initiatives delivered $65 million of additional earnings improvement in the second quarter, for a total of $105 million through the first half of the year. Given this strong momentum, we are confident in achieving the high end of our full-year target."

* Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings attributable to International Paper Company (GAAP) excluding discontinued operations, net special items and non-operating pension expense (income). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. For discussion of discontinued operations, net special items and non-operating pension expense (income), see the disclosure under Effects of Net Special Items, Discontinued Operations and Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes included later in this release.





Select Financial Measures

(In millions)

Second

Quarter

2022

First

Quarter

2022

Second

Quarter

2021 Net Sales

$ 5,389

$ 5,237

$ 4,770 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper

511

360

432 Business Segment Operating Profit

585

348

390 Adjusted Operating Earnings

459

288

325 Cash Provided By (Used For) Operations

390

588

766 Free Cash Flow*

204

403

633





* Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure, cash provided by (used for) operations, and disclosure regarding why we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors, is included later in this release.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Business segment operating profits are used by International Paper's management to measure the earnings performance of its businesses and is calculated as set forth in footnote (f) below under "Sales and Earnings by Business Segment". As a result of the spin-off of our global Printing Papers business on October 1, 2021, the Printing Papers business segment has been eliminated and all prior year amounts have been adjusted to reflect this business as a discontinued operation. For discussion of discontinued operations, see the disclosure under Discontinued Operations included later in this release. Second quarter 2022 net sales by business segment and operating profit (loss) by business segment compared with the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021 are as follows:

Business Segment Results

(In millions)

Second

Quarter

2022

First

Quarter

2022

Second

Quarter

2021 Net Sales by Business Segment











Industrial Packaging

$ 4,491

$ 4,406

$ 4,030 Global Cellulose Fibers

788

710

680 Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

110

121

60 Net Sales

$ 5,389

$ 5,237

$ 4,770 Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment











Industrial Packaging

$ 560

$ 397

$ 389 Global Cellulose Fibers

25

(49)

1 Total Business Segment Operating Profit

$ 585

$ 348

$ 390

Industrial Packaging operating profits (losses) in the second quarter of 2022 were $560 million compared with $397 million in the first quarter of 2022. In North America, earnings increased driven by higher sales prices for corrugated boxes and containerboard and lower planned maintenance outage expenses, partially offset by higher input costs, primarily for energy and freight. Sales volumes were stable for corrugated boxes and higher for export containerboard. Domestic containerboard volumes were lower. Earnings in the second quarter of 2022 benefited from insurance recoveries and other one-time items. In Europe, earnings improved reflecting higher average sales prices in the Eurozone and strong operating performance partially offset by seasonally lower sales volumes in Morocco.

Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits (losses) in the second quarter of 2022 were $25 million compared with $(49) million in the first quarter of 2022. Earnings improved significantly driven by higher sales prices for both fluff pulp and market pulp and lower planned maintenance outage expenses, partially offset by higher input costs, primarily for energy and chemicals. Sales volumes were slightly higher. Operating costs were lower, reflecting improved mill performance and seasonality.

EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS

Ilim joint venture equity earnings (losses) were $95 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $93 million in the first quarter of 2022. Operationally, earnings were stable as higher sales prices were mostly offset by higher input costs. The Company continues to actively explore strategic options with respect to the Ilim joint venture, including a sale of its 50% ownership interest.

CORPORATE EXPENSES

Corporate expenses were $27 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $12 million in the first quarter of 2022.

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

The reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 19%, compared to a 2022 first quarter reported effective tax rate of 26%. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was lower due to the tax-free exchange of a portion of the Company's shares of Sylvamo Corporation.

Excluding special items and non-operating pension expense, the operational effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 25%, compared with 27% for the first quarter of 2022. The higher operational effective tax rate in the first quarter is primarily due to reduced tax benefits for equity-based compensation.

EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS

Net special items in the second quarter of 2022 amount to a net after-tax gain of $17 million ($0.05 per diluted share) compared with a gain of $35 million ($0.09 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2022 and a charge of $55 million ($0.14 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2021. Net special items in all periods include the following charges (gains):





Second Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022

Second Quarter 2021 (In millions)

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax Restructuring and other charges, net:























Debt extinguishment costs

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 170

$ 128 Other

—

—

—

—

4

3 Total restructuring and other charges, net

—

—

—

—

174

131 Environmental remediation reserve adjustment

15

11

—

—

5

3 Sylvamo investment (a)

(3)

(2)

(46)

(35)

—

— Real estate - office impairment

—

—

—

—

21

16 Gain on sale of equity investment in Graphic Packaging

—

—

—

—

(130)

(98) EMEA Packaging impairment - Turkey

—

—

—

—

(8)

(2) Tax benefit related to exchange of Sylvamo shares (b)

—

(31)

—

—

—

— Other

6

5

—

—

7

5 Total special items, net

$ 18

$ (17)

$ (46)

$ (35)

$ 69

$ 55





(a) See note (b) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations included later in this release. (b) See note (c) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations included later in this release.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Discontinued operations include the operating earnings of our former Printing Papers segment and EMEA Coated Paperboard and Pulp business including the Kwidzyn, Poland mill, divested in the third quarter of 2021. Discontinued operations also includes the following special items charges (gains):





Second Quarter 2021 (In millions)

Before Tax

After Tax Printing Papers spin-off

24

20 Foreign value-added tax credit (including interest)

(70)

(47) Total

$ (46)

$ (27)

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,







2022

2021

2022

2022

2021



Net Sales

$ 5,389

$ 4,770

$ 5,237

$ 10,626

$ 9,363



Costs and Expenses





Cost of products sold

3,806 (a) 3,402 (d) 3,839

7,645 (a) 6,750 (d)

Selling and administrative expenses

300

396 (e) 341

641

698 (e)

Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested

267

272

261

528

540



Distribution expenses

442

342

424

866

677



Taxes other than payroll and income taxes

36

36

36

72

71



Restructuring and other charges, net

—

174 (f) —

—

204 (f)

Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses

—

(9) (g) —

—

(7) (g)

Net (gains) losses on sales of equity method investments

—

(130) (h) —

—

(204) (h)

Net (gains) losses on mark to market investments

(3) (b) —

(46) (b) (49) (b) —



Interest expense, net

74

86

69

143

179



Non-operating pension expense (income)

(47)

(51)

(49)

(96)

(103)



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings

514

252

362

876

558



Income tax provision (benefit)

96 (c) 46

95

191 (c) 134



Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes

93

104

93

186

153



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations

511

310

360

871

577



Discontinued operations, net of taxes

—

124 (i) —

—

206 (i)

Net Earnings (Loss)

511

434

360

871

783



Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

—

2 (j) —

—

2 (j)

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company

$ 511

$ 432

$ 360

$ 871

$ 781



Basic Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.39

$ 0.79

$ 0.96

$ 2.34

$ 1.47



Discontinued operations

—

0.31

—

—

0.52



Net earnings (loss)

$ 1.39

$ 1.10

$ 0.96

$ 2.34

$ 1.99



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.38

$ 0.78

$ 0.95

$ 2.32

$ 1.45



Discontinued operations

—

0.31

—

—

0.51



Net earnings (loss)

$ 1.38

$ 1.09

$ 0.95

$ 2.32

$ 1.96



Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted

370.7

396.8

379.2

375.7

397.7





The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated statement of operations. (a) Includes a pre-tax charge of $15 million ($11 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment and a pre-tax charge of $6 million ($5 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 for other costs. (b) Includes pre-tax net gains of $3 million ($2 million after taxes), $46 million ($35 million after taxes) and $49 million ($37 million after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, related to our investment in Sylvamo Corporation. (c) Includes a $31 million tax benefit related to the tax-free exchange of a portion of our shares of Sylvamo Corporation. (d) Includes a pre-tax charge of $21 million ($16 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the impairment of real estate and a pre-tax charge of $5 million ($3 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment. (e) Includes a pre-tax charge of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for costs associated with our Building a Better IP initiative and a pre-tax charge of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for other costs. (f) Includes pre-tax charges of $170 million ($128 million after taxes) and $188 million ($142 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, for debt extinguishment costs, a pre-tax charge of $12 million ($10 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 for severance related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business and a pre-tax charge of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for other costs. (g) Includes a net pre-tax gain of $9 million ($3 million after taxes) and $7 million ($1 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the sale of our EMEA Packaging business in Turkey. (h) Includes pre-tax gains of $130 million ($98 million after taxes) and $204 million ($154 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the monetization of our equity investment in Graphic Packaging. (i) Includes pre-tax charges of $24 million ($20 million after taxes) and $49 million ($40 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, for costs associated with the spin-off of our Printing Papers business and pre-tax income of $70 million ($47 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax credit which transferred to Sylvamo Corporation effective with the spin-off on October 1, 2021. (j) Includes the allocation of income to noncontrolling interest of $1 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the sale of our EMEA Packaging business in Turkey.



INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company to Adjusted Operating Earnings

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company

$ 511

$ 432

$ 360

$ 871

$ 781

Less: Discontinued operations (gain) loss

—

(124)

—

—

(206)

Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to International Paper Company

511

308

360

871

575

Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income)

(35)

(38)

(37)

(72)

(77)

Add back: Net Special items expense (income)

(17)

55

(35)

(52)

25

Adjusted Operating Earnings

$ 459

$ 325

$ 288

$ 747

$ 523





























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported

$ 1.38

$ 1.09

$ 0.95

$ 2.32

$ 1.96

Less: Discontinued operations (gain) loss

—

(0.31)

—

—

(0.51)

Continuing Operations

1.38

0.78

0.95

2.32

1.45

Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income)

(0.09)

(0.10)

(0.10)

(0.19)

(0.19)

Add back: Net Special items expense (income)

(0.05)

0.14

(0.09)

(0.14)

0.06

Adjusted Operating Earnings per Share

$ 1.24

$ 0.82

$ 0.76

$ 1.99

$ 1.32























Notes:































The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) by excluding the after-tax effect of discontinued operations, non-operating pension expense (income) and items considered by management to be unusual or otherwise not reflective of on-going operations (net special items) as reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes included in this release from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. The Company believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings (loss) attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











Since diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each period, six-month per share amounts may not equal the sum of respective quarters.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales and Earnings by Business Segment

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



Net Sales by Business Segment







Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,









2022

2021

2022

2022

2021





Industrial Packaging

$ 4,491

$ 4,030

$ 4,406

$ 8,897

$ 7,960





Global Cellulose Fibers

788

680

710

1,498

1,275





Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

110

60

121

231

128





Net Sales

$ 5,389

$ 4,770

$ 5,237

$ 10,626

$ 9,363

































Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment





























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,









2022

2021

2022

2022

2021





Industrial Packaging

$ 560

$ 389

$ 397

$ 957

$ 810





Global Cellulose Fibers

25

1

(49)

(24)

(80)





Total Business Segment Operating Profit

$ 585

$ 390

$ 348

$ 933

$ 730

































Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings

514

252

362

876

558





Interest expense, net

74

86

69

143

179





Noncontrolling interest adjustment (e)

(1)

(1) (b) -

(1)

(2) (b)



Corporate expenses, net

27

36

12

39

72





Corporate net special items

18 (a) 77 (c) (46) (a) (28) (a) 21 (c)



Business net special items

—

(9) (d) —

—

5 (d)



Non-operating pension expense (income)

(47)

(51)

(49)

(96)

(103)





Business Segment Operating Profit (f)

$ 585

$ 390

$ 348

$ 933

$ 730





Equity Earnings (Loss) in Ilim S.A., Net of Taxes

$ 95

$ 101

$ 93

$ 188

$ 150





Equity Earnings (Loss) in Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC

$ -

$ 3

$ -

$ -

$ 4









(a) Includes net gains of $3 million, $46 million and $49 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, related to our investment in Sylvamo Corporation, a charge of $15 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment and a charge of $6 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 for other costs. (b) Includes the allocation of income to noncontrolling interest of $1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the sale of our EMEA Packaging business in Turkey. (c) Includes charges of $170 million and $188 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, for debt extinguishment costs, a charge of $4 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for costs associated with our Building a Better IP initiative, a charge of $21 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the impairment of real estate, a charge of $5 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment, gains of $130 million and $204 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, related to the monetization of our equity investment in Graphic Packaging and a charge of $7 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for other costs. (d) Related to Industrial Packaging, includes a net gain of $9 million and $7 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, partially offset by the allocation of gain to noncontrolling interest of $1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 related to the sale of our EMEA Packaging business in Turkey and a charge of $12 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 for severance related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business. (e) Operating profits for business segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax noncontrolling interest for these subsidiaries is adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings. (f) As set forth in the chart above, business segment operating profit is defined as earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings, but including the impact of noncontrolling interests, and excluding interest expense, net, corporate expenses, net, corporate net special items, business net special items and non-operating pension expense. Business segment operating profit is a measure reported to our management for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to our business segments and assessing the performance of our business segments and is presented in our financial statement footnotes in accordance with ASC 280.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales Volume by Product (a)

Preliminary and Unaudited

International Paper Consolidated

























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

Industrial Packaging (In thousands of short tons)





















Corrugated Packaging (b)

2,619

2,733

2,618

5,237

5,417

Containerboard

707

699

712

1,419

1,408

Recycling

535

568

564

1,099

1,126

Saturated Kraft

51

50

44

95

95

Gypsum /Release Kraft

64

68

54

118

123

EMEA Packaging (b)

354

410

368

722

845

Industrial Packaging

4,330

4,528

4,360

8,690

9,014

Global Cellulose Fibers (In thousands of metric tons) (c)

720

743

712

1,432

1,498





(a) Sales volumes include third party and inter-segment sales and exclude sales of equity investees. (b) Volumes for corrugated box sales reflect consumed tons sold (CTS). Board sales by these businesses reflect invoiced tons. (c) Includes North American volumes and internal sales to mills.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Temporary Investments

$ 826

$ 1,295 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net

3,462

3,232 Contract Assets

506

378 Inventories

1,897

1,814 Current Investments

151

245 Other

204

132 Total Current Assets

7,046

7,096 Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net

10,234

10,441 Investments

930

751 Long-Term Financial Assets of Variable Interest Entities

2,284

2,275 Goodwill

3,124

3,130 Overfunded Pension Plan Assets

713

595 Right of Use Assets

383

365 Deferred Charges and Other Assets

568

590 Total Assets

$ 25,282

$ 25,243 Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities







Notes Payable and Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt

$ 293

$ 196 Accounts Payable and Other Current Liabilities

4,059

3,948 Total Current Liabilities

4,352

4,144 Long-Term Debt

5,275

5,383 Long-Term Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Variable Interest Entities

2,103

2,099 Deferred Income Taxes

2,614

2,618 Underfunded Pension Benefit Obligation

364

377 Postretirement and Postemployment Benefit Obligation

194

205 Long-Term Lease Obligations

245

236 Other Liabilities

1,092

1,099 Equity







Common Stock

449

449 Paid-in Capital

4,675

4,668 Retained Earnings

9,557

9,029 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(1,489)

(1,666)



13,192

12,480 Less: Common Stock Held in Treasury, at Cost

4,149

3,398 Total Equity

9,043

9,082 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 25,282

$ 25,243

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net earnings (loss) $ 871

$ 783 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 528

615 Deferred income tax expense (benefit), net (5)

5 Restructuring and other charges, net —

204 Net (gains) losses on mark to market investments (49)

— Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses —

(7) Net (gains) losses on sales of equity method investments —

(204) Equity method dividends received 204

149 Equity (earnings) losses, net (186)

(153) Periodic pension (income) expense, net (58)

(57) Other, net 72

71 Changes in current assets and liabilities





Accounts and notes receivable (276)

(496) Contract assets (129)

(62) Inventories (133)

110 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 199

367 Interest payable 3

(2) Other (63)

(45) Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities 978

1,278 Investment Activities





Invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries (371)

(222) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(80) Proceeds from sales of equity method investments —

800 Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash divested —

90 Proceeds from exchange of equity securities 144

— Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 11

— Other (1)

(2) Cash Provided By (Used For) Investment Activities (217)

586 Financing Activities





Repurchases of common stock and payments of restricted stock tax withholding (823)

(213) Issuance of debt 232

4 Reduction of debt (243)

(914) Change in book overdrafts (47)

2 Dividends paid (344)

(403) Net debt tender premiums paid —

(188) Other (1)

(3) Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities (1,226)

(1,715) Cash Included in Assets Held for Sale —

(45) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Temporary Investments (4)

7 Change in Cash and Temporary Investments (469)

111 Cash and Temporary Investments





Beginning of the period 1,295

595 End of the period $ 826

$ 706

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)

























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

















2022

2021

2022

2021















Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities $ 390

$ 766

$ 978

$ 1,278















Adjustments:





























Cash invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries (186)

(133)

(371)

(222)















Free Cash Flow $ 204

$ 633

$ 607

$ 1,056



















Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by operations. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance, free cash flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.















The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP measures in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including companies in the same industry as International Paper.







Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance.

