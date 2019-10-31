International Paper Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported third quarter 2019 financial results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter net earnings attributable to International Paper of $344 million ( $0.87 per diluted share) compared with $292 million ( $0.73 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2019 and $562 million ( $1.37 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2018

Third quarter adjusted operating earnings* (non-GAAP) of $431 million ( $1.09 per diluted share) compared with $460 million ( $1.15 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2019 and $641 million ( $1.56 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2018

Third quarter cash provided by operations of $882 million and year-to-date of $2.7 billion compared with $2.4 billion year-to-date in the same period of 2018

Strong operating performance and cost management

Third quarter debt repayment of $383 million

Third quarter share repurchases of $74 million , bringing the trailing 12 month total to $685 million

"International Paper delivered another quarter of solid earnings and strong cash generation," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to demonstrate the strength and resilience of our cash engine and our ability to perform well in a challenging global environment. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we will continue to maximize performance by optimizing our full value chain from fiber to the customer."

Diluted Net EPS Attributable to International Paper Shareholders and Adjusted Operating EPS





Third

Quarter

2019

Second

Quarter

2019

Third

Quarter

2018 Net Earnings

$ 0.87

$ 0.73

$ 1.37 Less – Discontinued Operations (Gain) Loss

—

—

— Net Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

0.87

0.73

1.37 Add Back – Non-Operating Pension Expense

0.02

0.01

0.05 Add Back – Net Special Items Expense (Income)

0.20

0.41

0.14 Adjusted Operating Earnings*

$ 1.09

$ 1.15

$ 1.56





* Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings from continuing operations attributable to International Paper Company (GAAP) excluding special items and non-operating pension expense. Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. For discussion of special items, net and non-operating pension expense, see the footnotes to the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Key Financial Measures

(In millions)

Third

Quarter

2019

Second

Quarter

2019

Third

Quarter

2018 Net Sales

$ 5,568

$ 5,667

$ 5,901 Net Earnings Attributable to International Paper

344

292

562 Business Segment Operating Profit

655

472

738 Adjusted Operating Earnings

431

460

641 Cash Provided By (Used For) Operations

882

1,067

941 Free Cash Flow

597

732

584

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Business segment operating profits are used by International Paper's management to measure the earnings performance of its businesses. Third quarter 2019 business segment net sales and operating profits compared with the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018 are as follows:

Business Segment Results

(In millions)

Third

Quarter

2019

Second

Quarter

2019

Third

Quarter

2018 Net Sales by Business Segment











Industrial Packaging

$ 3,820

$ 3,864

$ 4,034 Global Cellulose Fibers

624

661

714 Printing Papers

1,071

1,088

1,102 Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

53

54

51 Net Sales

$ 5,568

$ 5,667

$ 5,901 Operating Profit by Business Segment











Industrial Packaging

$ 510

$ 507

$ 472 Global Cellulose Fibers

(3)

(2)

83 Printing Papers

148

(33)

183 Total Business Segment Operating Profit

$ 655

$ 472

$ 738

Industrial Packaging operating profits in the third quarter of 2019 were $510 million ($535 million excluding special items) compared with $507 million ($515 million excluding special items) in the second quarter of 2019. In North America, earnings increased due to improved demand for boxes and export containerboard, lower planned maintenance outage expenses and lower input costs, primarily for recycled containerboard and wood. Earnings were negatively impacted by lower export containerboard prices and seasonally higher manufacturing operations. In Europe, earnings improved driven by higher average margins and favorable manufacturing operations which benefited from continued improved performance at the Madrid, Spain mill, partially offset by seasonally lower volumes, primarily in Morocco.

Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits in the third quarter of 2019 were $(3) million ($4 million excluding special items) compared with $(2) million ($0 million excluding special items) in the second quarter of 2019. Lower planned maintenance outage expenses and input costs, primarily for energy, chemicals and wood were mostly offset by lower average sales prices for fluff and market pulp and increased economic downtime.

Printing Papers operating profits in the third quarter of 2019 were $148 million ($162 million excluding special items) versus $(33) million ($114 million excluding special items) in the second quarter of 2019. Earnings in both periods were negatively affected by the net impairment of our India Papers business, included as a special item below. In North America, earnings increased due to improved manufacturing operations and lower planned maintenance outage expenses. Average sales margins were slightly lower, primarily due to an unfavorable geographic mix. In Brazil, earnings increased due to seasonally stronger demand and a favorable geographic mix, partially offset by unfavorable export average sales prices. In Europe and Russia, earnings increased primarily due to lower planned maintenance outages in both regions.

EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS

Ilim joint venture equity earnings were $18 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $67 million in the second quarter of 2019. Operationally, earnings decreased driven by lower export sales prices for hardwood pulp, softwood pulp and containerboard to China and other export markets. Sales volumes also decreased due to planned outages at the Bratsk, Koryazhma and Ust-Ilimsk mills. The Company recognized a non-cash after-tax foreign exchange loss of $4 million in the third quarter of 2019 ($0.01 per diluted share), compared with a gain of $7 million in the second quarter of 2019 ($0.02 per diluted share), primarily due to Ilim's U.S. dollar denominated net debt.

Graphic Packaging equity earnings on our 21.6% ownership position were $10 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared with $14 million in the second quarter of 2019.

CORPORATE EXPENSES

Corporate expenses were $21 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 30%, which reflects the impact of certain non-deductible special items noted below, and adjustments to the U.S. Federal tax provision after the finalization of the 2018 tax return, compared to a 2019 second quarter reported effective tax rate of 38%. The higher reported effective tax rate in the second quarter reflects the impact of certain non-deductible special items and other tax expense noted below as special items.

Excluding special items and non-operating pension expense, the operational effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 27%, compared with 25% for the second quarter of 2019. The higher effective tax rate in the third quarter is primarily due to the U.S. taxation of foreign earnings and related adjustments to the U.S. Federal tax provision after the finalization of the 2018 tax return.

EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS

Special items in the third quarter of 2019 amount to a net after-tax charge of $80 million ($0.20 per diluted share) compared with $162 million ($0.41 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2019 and $60 million ($0.14 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2018. Special items in all periods include the following charges (gains):





Third Quarter 2019

Second Quarter 2019

Third Quarter 2018 (In millions)

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax Restructuring and other charges, net:























Overhead cost reduction initiative

$ 21

$ 16

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Total restructuring and other charges, net

21

16

—

—

—

— Italian antitrust fine

32

32

—

—

—

— Litigation reserves

22

17

—

—

—

— Gain on sale of previously closed Oregon mill site

(9)

(7)

—

—

—

— Multi-employer pension plan exit liability adjustment

(7)

(6)

—

—

—

— India impairment

6

6

145

143

—

— Environmental remediation reserve adjustment

15

11

—

—

9

7 Brazil Packaging impairment

—

—

—

—

122

81 Abandoned property removal

13

10

11

8

6

4 Other

1

1

2

2

5

4 Tax benefit of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

—

—

—

—

—

(36) Other tax expense, net

—

—

—

9

—

— Total special items, net

$ 94

$ 80

$ 158

$ 162

$ 142

$ 60

EARNINGS WEBCAST

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2018 were $23 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to: (i) the level of our indebtedness and changes in interest rates; (ii) industry conditions, including but not limited to changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, energy and transportation costs, competition we face, cyclicality and changes in consumer preferences, demand and pricing for our products; (iii) global economic conditions and political changes, including but not limited to the impairment of financial institutions, changes in currency exchange rates, credit ratings issued by recognized credit rating organizations, the amount of our future pension funding obligation, changes in tax laws and pension and health care costs; (iv) unanticipated expenditures related to the cost of compliance with existing and new environmental and other governmental regulations and to actual or potential litigation; (v) whether we experience a material disruption at one of our manufacturing facilities; (vi) risks inherent in conducting business through joint ventures; (vii) our ability to achieve the benefits we expect from strategic acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings and capital investments; and (viii) other factors that can be found in International Paper's press releases and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the Company's SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Net Sales

$ 5,568

$ 5,901

$ 5,667

$ 16,878

$ 17,355



Costs and Expenses























Cost of products sold

3,772 (a) 3,887 (g) 3,901 (a) 11,602 (a) 11,757 (g)

Selling and administrative expenses

387

405

402

1,202

1,277 (m)

Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested

327 (b) 335 (h) 321 (b) 963 (b) 990 (h)

Distribution expenses

395

397

384

1,168

1,166



Taxes other than payroll and income taxes

42

44

43

128

130



Restructuring and other charges, net

21 (c) —

—

21 (c) 48 (n)

Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses

8 (d) 122 (i) 152 (d) 153 (d) 122 (i)

Antitrust fines

32 (e) —

—

32 (e) —



Interest expense, net

123

133

122 (k) 378 (k) 401



Non-operating pension expense

9

25

8

27

65



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

and Equity Earnings

452

553

334

1,204

1,399



Income tax provision (benefit)

137

83 (j) 128 (l) 371 (l) 302 (j)

Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes

27

92

80

221

257



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations

342

562

286

1,054

1,354



Discontinued operations, net of taxes

—

—

—

—

345 (o)

Net Earnings (Loss)

342

562

286

1,054

1,699



Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2) (f) —

(6) (f) (6) (f) 3



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company

$ 344

$ 562

$ 292

$ 1,060

$ 1,696



Basic Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International

Paper Common Shareholders























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.88

$ 1.38

$ 0.74

$ 2.67

$ 3.28



Discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

0.84



Net earnings (loss)

$ 0.88

$ 1.38

$ 0.74

$ 2.67

$ 4.12



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International

Paper Common Shareholders























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.87

$ 1.37

$ 0.73

$ 2.65

$ 3.25



Discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

0.83



Net earnings (loss)

$ 0.87

$ 1.37

$ 0.73

$ 2.65

$ 4.08



Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted

395.4

411.4

398.2

399.6

416.3



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated statement of operations.

















(a) Includes pre-tax charges of $13 million ($10 million after taxes), $11 million ($8 million after taxes) and $35 million ($26 million after taxes) for three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, pre-tax income of $7 million ($6 million after taxes) and a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($6 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, for costs associated with a multi-employer pension plan exit liability, a pre-tax gain of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 for the sale of a previously closed Oregon mill site, a pre-tax charge of $22 million ($17 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 for litigation reserves and a pre-tax charge of $15 million ($11 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment.



(b) Includes charges of $1 million (before and after taxes) for each of the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and $3 million (before and after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production.



(c) Includes a pre-tax charge of $21 million ($16 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to an overhead cost reduction initiative.



(d) Includes a loss of $2 million (before and after taxes), $95 million (before and after taxes), and $97 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, related to the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment resulting from the classification of the net assets of our India Papers business as held for sale, a loss of $6 million (before and after taxes), a pre-tax loss of $57 million ($55 million after taxes) and a pre-tax loss of $63 million ($55 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, for the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business and a pre-tax gain of $7 million ($6 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to the sale of a box plant in our EMEA Packaging business.



(e) Includes a charge of $32 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to an Italian antitrust fine.



(f) Includes the allocation of loss to noncontrolling interest of $2 million (before and after taxes), $7 million (before and after taxes) and $9 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, associated with the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business.



(g) Includes pre-tax charges of $6 million ($4 million after taxes) and $24 million ($18 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment and a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for a legal settlement.



(h) Includes a pre-tax charge of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production.



(i) Includes a pre-tax charge of $122 million ($81 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to the impairment of fixed assets and an intangible asset in our Brazil Packaging business.



(j) Includes a tax benefit of $36 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and tax expense of $9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to state income tax legislative changes.



(k) Includes a charge of $1 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for interest expense associated with foreign tax audits.



(l) Includes tax expense of $9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to a tax rate change in Luxembourg, tax expense of $3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to foreign tax audits and a tax benefit of $3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to state income tax legislative changes.



(m) Includes a pre-tax charge of $12 million ($9 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 associated with our proposal to acquire Smurfit Kappa.



(n) Includes pre-tax charges of $48 million ($35 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business.



(o) Includes pre-tax income of $488 million ($364 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for the gain on the transfer of the North American Consumer Packaging business. Also includes pre-tax charges of $25 million ($19 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for transaction costs to transfer the North American Consumer Packaging business.



INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company to Adjusted Operating Earnings

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company

$ 344

$ 562

$ 292

$ 1,060

$ 1,696



Less: Discontinued operations (gain) loss

—

—

—

—

(345)



Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations, including non-controlling

interest

344

562

292

1,060

1,351



Add back: Non-operating pension expense

7

19

6

21

49



Add back: Special items expense (income)

80

60

162

257

134



Adjusted Operating Earnings

$ 431

$ 641

$ 460 $ 1,338

$ 1,534













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported

$ 0.87

$ 1.37

$ 0.73

$ 2.65

$ 4.08



Less: Discontinued operations (gain) loss

—

—

—

—

(0.83)



Continuing Operations

0.87

1.37

0.73

2.65

3.25



Add back: Non-operating pension expense

0.02

0.05

0.01

0.05

0.11



Add back: Special items expense (income)

0.20

0.14

0.41

0.65

0.32



Adjusted Operating Earnings per Share

$ 1.09

$ 1.56

$ 1.15

$ 3.35

$ 3.68























Notes:



































The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) by excluding the after-tax effect of non-operating pension expense, items considered by management to be unusual as reflected in the notes to the Consolidated Statement of Operations and discontinued operations from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.









Since diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each period, nine-month per share amounts may not equal the sum of respective quarters.



INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales and Earnings by Business Segment

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



Net Sales by Business Segment



























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Industrial Packaging

$ 3,820

$ 4,034

$ 3,864

$ 11,516

$ 11,883



Global Cellulose Fibers

624

714

661

1,974

2,083



Printing Papers

1,071

1,102

1,088

3,224

3,215



Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

53

51

54

164

174



Net Sales

$ 5,568

$ 5,901

$ 5,667

$ 16,878

$ 17,355





























Operating Profit by Business Segment



























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Industrial Packaging

$ 510 (a) $ 472 (f) $ 507 (a) $ 1,421 (a) $ 1,446 (f)

Global Cellulose Fibers

(3) (b) 83 (g) (2) (b) 27 (b) 160 (g)

Printing Papers

148 (c) 183 (h) (33) (c) 258 (c) 341 (h)

Total Business Segment Operating Profit

$ 655

$ 738

$ 472

$ 1,706

$ 1,947





























Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income

Taxes and Equity Earnings

$ 452

$ 553

$ 334

$ 1,204

$ 1,399



Interest expense, net

123

133

122 (j) 378 (j) 401



Noncontrolling interest/equity earnings adjustment (k)

2 (d) (2)

5 (d) 4 (d) (7)



Corporate expenses, net

21

20

3

45

59



Corporate special items, net

48 (e) 9 (i) —

48 (e) 30 (i)

Non-operating pension expense

9

25

8

27

65



Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 655

$ 738

$ 472

$ 1,706

$ 1,947



Equity Earnings (Loss) in Ilim S.A., Net of Taxes

$ 18

$ 74

$ 67

$ 186

$ 223



Equity Earnings (Loss) in Graphic Packaging International

Partners, LLC

$ 10

$ 19

$ 14

$ 37

$ 36



























(a) Includes charges of $9 million, $8 million and $25 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, income of $7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a charge of $9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for costs associated with a multi-employer pension plan exit liability, a gain of $9 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on the sale of a previously closed Oregon mill site, a charge of $32 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to an Italian antitrust fine and a gain of $7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to the sale of a box plant in our EMEA Packaging business.



(b) Includes charges of $3 million, $2 million and $8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and a charge of $4 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to an overhead cost reduction initiative.



(c) Includes a loss of $2 million, $95 million and $97 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, related to the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment resulting from the classification of the net assets of our India Papers business as held for sale, a loss of $6 million, $57 million and $63 million, partially offset by the allocation of loss to noncontrolling interest of $2 million, $7 million and $9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, for the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business, a charge of $1 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and $3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production, a charge of $1 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and $2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, and a charge of $6 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to an overhead cost reduction initiative.



(d) Includes the allocation of loss to noncontrolling interest of $2 million, $7 million and $9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, associated with the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business.



(e) Includes a charge of $22 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 for litigation reserves, a charge of $15 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment, and a charge of $11 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to an overhead cost reduction initiative.



(f) Includes a charge of $122 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 for the impairment of fixed assets and an intangible asset in our Brazil Packaging business, charges of $48 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business and charges of $4 million and $15 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills.



(g) Includes charges of $2 million and $9 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills.



(h) Includes a charge of $5 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production.



(i) Includes a charge of $9 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment, a charge of $12 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 associated with our proposal to acquire Smurfit Kappa, and a charge of $9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for a legal settlement.



(j) Includes a charge of $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for interest expense associated with foreign tax audits.



(k) Operating profits for business segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax noncontrolling interest and equity earnings for these subsidiaries are adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Operating Profit Before Special Items

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)













Three Months Ended September 30, 2019





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 510

$ (3)

$ 148

$ 655

Special Items Expense (Income) (a)

25

7

14

46

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 535

$ 4

$ 162

$ 701











Three Months Ended September 30, 2018





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 472

$ 83

$ 183

$ 738

Special Items Expense (Income) (b)

126

2

5

133

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 598

$ 85

$ 188

$ 871











Three Months Ended June 30, 2019





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 507

$ (2)

$ (33)

$ 472

Special Items Expense (Income) (a)

8

2

147

157

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 515

$ —

$ 114

$ 629

































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 1,421

$ 27

$ 258

$ 1,706

Special Items Expense (Income) (a)

50

12

162

224

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 1,471

$ 39

$ 420

$ 1,930











Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 1,446

$ 160

$ 341

$ 1,947

Special Items Expense (Income) (b)

185

9

5

199

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 1,631

$ 169

$ 346

$ 2,146



















(a) See footnotes (a) - (c) on Sales and Earnings by Business Segment (b) See footnotes (f) - (h) on Sales and Earnings by Business Segment





































The Company calculates Operating Profit Before Special Items (non-GAAP) by excluding the pre-tax effect of items considered by management to be unusual from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.