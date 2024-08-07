International Paper Strengthens Commitment to Nature with $15.3 Million Investment in Conservation Partnerships

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (IP) reaffirms its dedication to conserving forest ecosystems, nature and biodiversity with a $15.3 million investment to renew strategic alliances with key conservation partners, including the American Forest Foundation (AFF), National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF). These collaborations are pivotal to IP's business strategy and Vision 2030 goal to conserve and restore 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland.

Protecting our precious natural world, and reducing our impact on it, are key pillars of action on climate change. BCG’s Lucyann Murray speaks to International Paper’s VP and Chief Sustainability Officer, Sophie Beckham, to find out more about the critical importance of forest stewardship. As complex ecosystems, forests support countless plant and animal species, regulate freshwater cycles and contribute to the overall ecological balance of our planet.

"International Paper's success depends on the sustainability of forests – and so does the future of our planet," said Sophie Beckham, vice president and chief sustainability officer, International Paper. "Renewing these strategic partnerships underscores our commitment to positively impact nature while delivering low-carbon, sustainable, fiber-based products to our customers."

Among these partnerships, IP's collaboration with AFF has been key through the Family Forest Carbon Program (FFCP). Developed by AFF and TNC, this program facilitates family forest owners' access to climate finance from carbon markets. Supported by IP, the FFCP has expanded significantly in the Central Appalachian area and is set to launch activities in the Southeastern U.S., focusing on afforestation and improved forest management practices. IP's ongoing support allows the FFCP to invest in critically important applied research to identify which forests provide the most additional carbon mitigation when they enroll in the program.

The Forestland Stewards Partnership (FSP) with NFWF, extended in 2022 with a $10 million commitment over five years. Launched in 2013, FSP has successfully established, enhanced or conserved more than 1.6 million acres of iconic southern forestlands. Focused on longleaf pine and bottomland hardwood restoration, this partnership aims to further wildlife conservation and sustainable forestry practices in the Southeastern U.S.

Since 2018, IP's collaboration with TNC has led to advancements in sustainable forestry practices. This work reaches beyond IP's traditional supply chain to identify natural climate solutions that can be replicated in forests around the world. With the first two phases complete, IP renewed its partnership to scale up efforts towards responsible forestry, carbon sequestration and biodiversity monitoring in the Central Appalachian region of the U.S. and in Mexico.

Additionally, as one of the first five companies to join WWF's Forests Forward program, IP is taking action on responsible sourcing and aiding efforts in priority sourcing regions to support nature, climate and people. The latest collaboration involves helping local partners in the Mobile Basin of Mississippi and Alabama address a critical issue: the preservation of heirs' property. The initiative provides legal services, assistance and resources to help historically disenfranchised Black landowners retain generational land and conserve working forests.

"These partnerships are essential for enhancing sustainability across our value chain," noted Beckham. "By collaborating with AFF, NFWF, TNC and WWF, International Paper will scale our impact, learn from trusted partners, and drive positive change for people and the planet."

