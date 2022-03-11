International Paper to Explore Strategic Options for Ownership Interest in Ilim Group

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) announced its intention to explore strategic options, including the possible sale, of its 50% ownership interest in Ilim Group. International Paper has no intention to seek suspension of operations or initiate any liquidation or bankruptcy proceedings with respect to Ilim Group.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

