International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings On January 30, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2020 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). The company is also announcing earnings dates for the remainder of 2020:

First-Quarter, April 30, 2020

Second-Quarter, July 30, 2020

Third-Quarter, October 29, 2020

Fourth-Quarter and full-year 2020, January 30, 2021

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2018 were $23 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

