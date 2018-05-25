International Partnership Confirmed at C2 Montreal

MONTREAL, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Klik by PixMob, an advanced event engagement solution with smart wearables from Canada, today announced at C2 Montréal its partnership with the U.K.'s largest full-service event technology company, Crystal Interactive. The agreement gives Crystal Interactive the exclusive rights to sell and deploy klik in the U.K. and to support clients with Crystal's renowned full-service package at events in the U.K. and overseas.

From left to right: Vincent Leclerc, Co-founder and CTO of PixMob; Chris Elmitt, Managing Director at Crystal Interactive; Jean-Olivier Dalphond, Partner at PixMob; Rob Curtis, Head of Innovation at Crystal Interactive; and David Parent, Co-founder and CEO of PixMob

Klik's purpose is to transform event experiences for attendees, while providing event owners with powerful data collection and location intelligence capabilities, to help them better understand their events and audiences.

Chris Elmitt, Managing Director at Crystal Interactive, said, "We are extremely excited to bring klik to U.K. event organisers for the first time. We have been actively looking for new technology partnerships for the last 12 months, but none of us expected to find something as transformative for live events as klik. Just as important as adding a technology solution that really resonates with our client base, in klik, we've found a team whose commitment to innovation and service excellence mirrors our own."

David Parent, CEO of PixMob, said, "We're very proud of this new partnership. Crystal Interactive's stellar reputation will help us to break into the European market on solid footing. This is also a pivotal moment for our klik brand, which is currently experiencing phenomenal growth in the event planning market."

The all-in-one solution enables event organisers to better plan, engage with and measure their events through registration, event programming, networking, location services, on-site staff management, and comprehensive live data and analytics. The wearable devices allow for truer attendee interaction and networking using state-of-the-art technology for more face-to-face and less face-to-phone, while at the same time gathering useful ROI data without impacting on the attendee's experience.

About klik by PixMob

Founded in 2006, PixMob is a Canadian company that developed a patented interactive wireless LED technology used to create stunning light effects on crowds. After 10 years of engaging crowds, PixMob noticed that many event technologies drew people deeper into smartphones and social networks, creating a digital wall that discourages human connection. To respond to this new reality, they created klik, with the purpose of fostering connections between attendees at live events, while collecting better data for event organizers in order to improve future events.

About Crystal Interactive

Audience engagement specialist Crystal Interactive has supported every type of conference, meeting, event forum, seminar and symposium, working with many of the FTSE100 and Fortune 500 companies. Established in 1990, the company has pioneered and developed text-based communication systems that allow delegates and participants to share ideas and provide real-time feedback and comment; enabling organisations to achieve more from their meetings and events.

