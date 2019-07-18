International Recognition for Dallas Corporate Events & Meetings Company

ADDISON, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creativity, client satisfaction, and a world-class destination are the key drivers to success for Dallas-Fort Worth's event and destination management leader, Ultimate Ventures®, with two major industry announcements.

Table design of Ultimate Ventures' ILEA award nominated event at The Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, "An Evening under the Texas Sunset" One of eight event spaces at Gilley's Texas themed out for the ILEA award-nominated event, "Rockin' Through the Decades"

In Special Events magazine's Summer issue, Ultimate Ventures was named a Top 25 Destination Management Company (DMC) worldwide. The magazine's annual Top 25 DMC list recognizes destination management companies that are leaders in the industry and in the destinations they operate. This is the eighth year that the Ultimate Ventures team has been featured on this distinguished list.

In addition, Ultimate Ventures has been nominated for three prestigious awards in the upcoming International Live Events Association (ILEA) Esprit Awards. The Esprit awards are a globally recognized awards competition for all ILEA members, designed to honor exceptional professional achievements of organizations in the event industry. These nominations recognize and celebrate the Ultimate Ventures team's creativity in creating distinctive corporate events. The awards will be presented at the Esprit Awards Gala in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 10, 2019.

Ultimate Ventures' Esprit award nominations include:

Best Event Design / Décor (Under $25,000) - "An Evening under the Texas Sunset"

Best Corporate Event (Under $75,000) - "An Evening under the Texas Sunset"

Best Corporate Event (Over $150,000) - "Rocking Through the Decades"

"The meetings and events industry in Dallas-Fort Worth is flourishing. Being named a Top 25 DMC worldwide is a testament to our destination and to our wonderful clients who inspire us to do our best work, " says Laurie Sprouse, CITE, CMP, DMCP, President of Ultimate Ventures. "And, being nominated for three Esprit awards is just phenomenal! Everyone on our team plus our rock star vendors deserve credit, but I'm especially proud of our Creative Design team for designing truly outstanding events and of our Operations team for executing them to perfection."

About Ultimate Ventures

We love what we do, and it shows! As the most awarded corporate event and destination management company in Texas, Ultimate Ventures (UV) is known for saving our clients time, creating exceptional experiences, and providing Peace of Mind when planning meetings and events in Dallas-Fort Worth. Recognized as the 2019 Best Meeting & Event Planning Company in Texas by Texas Meetings & Events magazine and as a Top 25 DMC worldwide by Special Events magazine, our stellar team delivers a full range of local services including special events, team-building, group excursions, and transportation logistics. For more information about the company, please visit www.uvdmc.com.

About ILEA

The International Live Events Association (ILEA) is the association for event industry professionals that is focused on promoting creativity, inspiration, teamwork, education, and relationships within its membership.

Contact: Val Lenington

Director of Marketing for Ultimate Ventures

T: 972-732-8433

E: 218403@email4pr.com

W: www.uvdmc.com

SOURCE Ultimate Ventures