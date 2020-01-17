International Regulations of CBD in Cosmetics, Worldwide, 2019 - Consumer Demand is Booming; Complying with Complex Legal Requirements a Potential Minefield

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Regulation of CBD in Cosmetics: A Global Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the current legal status of CBD cosmetics in key markets from Europe, where products must comply with the EU's common cosmetic rules, to Australia, where they are completely banned.



CDB products are currently on-trend, consumer demand is booming, and the trend has reached the cosmetics industry, with CBD-infused face and hand creams arriving on the market. However, the regulatory landscape for CBD products is fragmented across the world and constantly changing, which makes complying with complex legal requirements a potential minefield.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction

European countries within the EU

Countries in Europe but outside the EU

but outside the EU Outside Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf6tfo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

