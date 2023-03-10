International Rescue Team Is Helping Animals in Turkey After the Devastating Earthquakes

ANTAKYA, Turkey , March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of American, Polish and British rescuers who worked together to save animals in Ukraine is now rescuing animals in Turkey after the devastating earthquakes.

Florida Urgent Rescue (U.S.), Million Hearts Foundation (Poland), and Dogs Life Rescue (U.K.) are on the ground in Turkey working with Turkish animal rescues and shelters, including Tanisan Seversin and Haytap.

International rescue team from the U.S., U.K., Poland and Turkey are helping animals impacted by the devastating Kahramanmaras in Turkey and Syria. FUR Executive Director Mike Merrill with an earthquake survivor at the Kurtaran Ev shelter near Istanbul. Kurtaran Ev took in 150 earthquake dogs.

Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) has extensive experience conducting animal rescue missions in hurricanes and natural disasters. Last year, FUR worked with partners around the globe to rescue animals on the ground in Ukraine. Two of these partners are now working with FUR again.

Million Hearts Foundation and Dogs Life Rescue have completed numerous rescue missions in Ukraine and Poland. The three groups worked together with Transform a Street Dog, another U.S. based rescue group operating on the ground in Ukraine, transporting animals from Zhytomyr, Ukraine to Poznan, Poland last year.

With staggering losses and many people homeless after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the main focus is naturally helping people. Animals are in danger, too, though. Shelters are overwhelmed, veterinary care and supplies are limited, animals are scared and hiding in the rubble, and earthquake survivors need veterinary care for their pets. The team is delivering equipment and supplies, trapping strays, assisting with vet care, transporting animals and helping local rescues groups.

"Whether it's an earthquake, a hurricane or a war zone, people and animals are in danger," said Mike Merrill, Founder and Executive Director of Florida Urgent Rescue. "It's a different emergency, but many of the problems are the same. We have experience providing assistance in disaster areas, and they desperately need help."

Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has rescued animals in kill shelters and other urgent situations since 2015. In addition to running a foster-based rescue, the FUR Urgent Transport program helps animals in natural disasters and other emergencies. FUR has done disaster relief missions to help animals in danger during 11 hurricanes and natural disasters, and completed multiple rescue missions on the ground in Ukraine.

