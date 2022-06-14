International Research Firm Parks Associates Hosts Sessions Focused on Multifamily and SMB Security Markets at Electronic Security Expo

21% of small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) report a need for safety and security solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced it will host two sessions, featuring executives from Alarm.com, Alula, Bates Security, Brivo, HavenLock, Homebase, Johnson Controls, Nice, Plume, Salto Systems, and Silicon Labs, on Tuesday, June 15, at Electronic Security Expo (ESX) at the Fort Worth Convention Center. The sessions, "SMBs – Expanding Opportunities with New Services" and "Top 5 Factors Before Entering the Multifamily Market," are part of the Expo's New Markets session track.

Parks Associates: SMBs' Likelihood of Purchasing Smart Devices for Business Locations

"There's a huge demand for safety and security solutions across customer segments, from commercial to MDU to single-family housing," said Chris White, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "We look forward to bringing industry leaders together to talk about demand for security and monitoring services and the huge opportunities to scale in the near- and long-term future."

According to Parks Associates, 21% of SMBs report a need for products and monitoring services that deliver safety and security for their employees and business. Parks Associates research also shows the market for multifamily buildings and multi-dwelling units (MDUs) is ripe with opportunity — 84% of property managers intend to install internet-connected devices in the next 12 months.

The session "SMBs – Expanding Opportunities with New Services" will be held on June 15 at 9:15 AM CT US, and "Top 5 Factors Before Entering the Multifamily Market" will be held at 10:30 AM CT US, both in Room 202AB at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Session speakers:

Preeti Agarwal , Senior Cyber-Security Solutions Architect, Plume

, Senior Cyber-Security Solutions Architect, Jeremy Bates , President, Bates Security

, President, Alex Bertelli , CEO, HavenLock Inc.

, CEO, Colin Cureton , Senior Director Home & Consumer Ecosystem and Business Development, Silicon Labs

, Senior Director Home & Consumer Ecosystem and Business Development, Jennifer Doctor , Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls

, Senior Director, Product Management, Preston Grutzmacher , Vertical Business Leader for Multifamily Housing, Salto Systems

, Vertical Business Leader for Multifamily Housing, Warren Hill , VP Marketing and Partner Development, Alula

, VP Marketing and Partner Development, RaeAnn Loveall , Chief People Officer, Homebase

, Chief People Officer, James Reno , VP, Sales – Commercial Business, Alarm.com

, VP, Sales – Commercial Business, Mariam Rogers , VP, Multifamily Sales, Brivo

, VP, Multifamily Sales, Paul Williams , Chief Product Officer, Nice North America

"Developing and marketing products for multi-dwelling units is uniquely challenging: should you design for residents with smart home attributes like ease-of-use and exciting features, or appeal to property owners' commercial interests emphasizing ROI and system integration? The answer is yes, and yes. I'm looking forward to sharing Silicon Labs' perspective, drawn from our work helping customers bring winning designs to market," said Colin Cureton, Senior Director, IoT Ecosystems and Business Development, Silicon Labs.

"I'm excited to participate alongside other industry experts and discuss how the multifamily technology market is booming! Security installers and multifamily customers need to understand the market trends and the huge opportunities for additional services and products," said Preston Grutzmacher, Vertical Business Leader for Multifamily Housing, Salto Systems.

About Parks Associates: Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences. https://www.parksassociates.com

