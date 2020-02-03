International singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and global icon Shania Twain join the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® Red Dress Collection® 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® is hosting the iconic annual Red Dress Collection® fashion show on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The Red Dress Collection brings together dozens of stars and pop culture icons who hit the catwalk shining a light on heart disease in women. The beauty of this event truly lies in the message of empowerment they bring to fighting women's No. 1 health threat – heart disease. The event, founded by The Heart Truth® program at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health, serves as Go Red for Women's national marquee event aimed at increasing awareness of heart disease in women, and uniting women as a relentless force to end heart disease and stroke globally.



WHO: This year's show will be hosted by Tamron Hall (ABC's Tamron Hall Show). The following 26 stars will hit the runway: Ali Stroker (Glee and Oklahoma), A.J. Andrews (professional softball player), Bailee Madison (Good Witch and The Fosters), Camille Schrier (Miss America 2020 and doctor of pharmacy student), Constance Zimmer (Unreal and A Million Little Things), Darlene Love (Academy and Grammy Award winning performer), Eva Gutowski (social media influencer), Gretchen Carlson (journalist), Heather Graham (Law & Order: True Crime), Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black), Jennifer Tilly (Chucky), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek Picard), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride), Laura Marano (Austin & Ally and The Perfect Date), Loren Gray (singer), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Madeline Stuart (world's first supermodel with Down Syndrome), Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Nicky Hilton Rothschild (fashion designer), Paris Hilton (entrepreneur), Rachel Smith (Entertainment Tonight), Robin Givens (Riverdale and Ambitions), Roselyn Sánchez (Grand Hotel and Devious Maids), Sara Haines (Strahan, Sara and Keke), Sarah Chalke (Firefly Lane and Scrubs) and Sunny Hostin (The View).





Meghan Trainor, a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter who just released her third studio album "TREAT MYSELF", will open the show with an exciting two-song performance.





Shania Twain, one of music's most renowned trailblazers and best-selling female country artists of all time will close out the show with a dynamic performance of four of her greatest hits.





For the second year in a row, "America's Top Dog," Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show, will join in the action. The 2019 winner, King the Wire Fox Terrier, will walk the runway with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith. WHERE: Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 WHEN: The show will take place on February 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET accompanied by a Facebook LIVE event streamed on the Go Red for Women Facebook page. Media check-in begins at 5:45 p.m. ET (unless otherwise scheduled with American Heart Association/Edelman), and the red carpet will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. ET.



MORE: While nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman's greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women and taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.





The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection sponsors include platinum sponsor CVS Health, with additional support from Radisson RED® Hotels and media sponsor Variety.





Special thanks to makeup provider Shar Sinclair, hair styling provider Giovanni Giuntoli for Tearsheet Artistic Team using Redken, nail provider Sheila Cato for Brittany Beauty Academy and jewelry provider Loren Hope.

About Go Red for Women

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® movement is the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to end heart disease and stroke in women all over the world. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 16 years, Go Red for Women has provided a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. Connect with us on GoRedforWomen.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-888-MY-HEART (1- 888-694-3278).

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

