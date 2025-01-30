WANT TO WANT TO JOIN A GERMAN POWERHOUSE? International Soccer Academy & Borussia Mönchengladbach Unite to Scout for New U18 Integrated Academy Team.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Soccer Academy proudly announces an exclusive partnership with Bundesliga powerhouse, Borussia Mönchengladbach , one of Germany's most successful football clubs. This collaboration creates a direct pathway for top U.S. youth players to develop their skills at the highest level, offering a rare opportunity to train and compete within the club's renowned academy system. Together, International Soccer Academy & Borussia Mönchengladbach will scout elite youth soccer players to join their new Integrated U18 Academy team in Germany.

"We are thrilled to announce partnering with Gladbach, one of the top Bundesliga clubs in the world.” -- Eddie Loewen Post this This August, a team of twenty elite American youth soccer players will be the first integrated academy team to start training at Germany’s Borussia Mönchengladbach. Want to get scouted? Visit InternationalSoccerAcademy.com “Every youth soccer player comes to us with a big dream and we immerse them in a professional environment and work to develop their skills to the highest level. We are excited to see what the elite players at Gladbach will achieve,” says Eddie Loewen, Co-Founder of International Soccer Academy.

A Genuine Pathway to the Pros

For elite North American youth soccer players born in 2008 and 2009, this groundbreaking initiative provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live, train, and play in Germany for a full season—fully immersed in Borussia Mönchengladbach's professional development environment. With a focus on high-performance training and top-tier competition, this program is designed to cultivate the next generation of soccer stars.

"This partnership with International Soccer Academy reflects Borussia Mönchengladbach's holistic approach to youth development," said Ronald Virkus, CEO Sport. "Living and training in Germany provides young players not only the opportunity to learn from one of the most competitive football cultures but also to grow personally by experiencing a different way of life. Our aim is to help these student athletes mature into independent, well-rounded individuals, ready to take on challenges both on and off the pitch."

"We are thrilled to announce this significant partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach — one of the top Bundesliga clubs in the world," said Diane Scavuzzo, Co Founder of International Soccer Academy. "Together, we will open new pathways for talented American players. A team of twenty youth soccer players will train there starting in August. This is a commitment to nurturing the next generation of student athletes, providing them with the resources, training, and support they need to succeed at the highest level, whether that be as a college student or a professional soccer player."

"American youth soccer players have great potential, and we're eager to explore the opportunities they bring to our club," said Mario Vossen, Head of Recruitment for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

"Partnering with Borussia Mönchengladbach is a testament to our dedication to creating unparalleled opportunities for North American talent. We will scout elite youth soccer players for the U18 Integrated Academy at MLS Academies, MLS Next and ECNL Boys showcases as well as top tournaments," said Eddie Loewen, Co-Founder of International Soccer Academy. "This new residential academy team will develop players' technical and tactical skills while equipping them to excel in the demands of German football and beyond — and providing an amazing life experience being immersed in a true professional football environment."

The U18 academy team will have access to BORUSSIA-PARK's modern infrastructure, including natural and artificial turf fields, specialized training facilities, and a cutting-edge Performance Center shared with the first team.

"Identifying and nurturing talent is at the heart of what we do at Borussia Mönchengladbach," said Steffen Korell, Scouting Director for Borussia Mönchengladbach. "The U.S. is home to many promising talents, and we're excited to identify players who fit our club's philosophy and playing style."

"International Soccer Academy started creating a bridge across the Atlantic for elite youth soccer players in 2020 and we are so proud to now be working with Borussia Mönchengladbach," added Scavuzzo. "Together we are building a pathway for future stars to shine."

"Germany is not just a leader in football development; it offers a lifestyle that emphasizes structure, community, and growth. This is about creating a pathway for athletic excellence while also preparing these young men for success in all aspects of life," said Philipp Havermann, Head of Internationalization and Brand Partnerships for Borussia Mönchengladbach. "Through this partnership with International Soccer Academy, we aim to give young players from the United States the chance to live and train in this enriching environment."

Patrick Weiser, Head of European Sports at International Soccer Academy, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "Borussia Mönchengladbach is one of the most iconic clubs in German football, known for its rich history and commitment to excellence. For these young American players, the chance to train and compete in such an elite environment is an extraordinary opportunity that could shape their futures."

Renowned for their "Foals Philosophy," Borussia Mönchengladbach has a storied history of developing world-class players like Marc-André ter Stegen, Marco Reus, and Lothar Matthäus. This partnership marks an unprecedented opportunity for young American players to benefit from Germany's rigorous football culture, technical training, and state-of-the-art facilities at BORUSSIA-PARK.

"International Soccer Academy has arranged for our players to go on more than 160 trials which has resulted in nearly 50 opportunities to play on European teams and stay abroad after our seasons," said Loewen. "Every player comes to us with a big dream and we immerse them in a professional environment and work to develop their individual skills to the highest level. We are excited to see what the elite players at Gladbach will achieve." Borussia Mönchengladbach is also known as Gladbach.

About International Soccer Academy

International Soccer Academy is dedicated to providing international opportunities to talented players. Launched in 2020, International Soccer Academy also works with FC Bayern Munich, one of the biggest soccer clubs in world football as well as Hertha BSC in Berlin, and La Liga 's Cádiz CF and the Spanish club Algeciras CF. In addition, International Soccer Academy also has partnered with FC Schalke 04.

For more information about the International Soccer Academy and its programs, visit www.internationalsocceracademy.com or email [email protected]

SOURCE International Soccer Academy