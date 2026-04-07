International Soccer Academy and La Liga's Girona FC Launch Residential Program for American Players

Getting American players inside a real La Liga club development environment, exclusive gap year team kicks off August 2026.

NEW YORK, Apr. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For high-level American players seeking to elevate their game, a new exclusive residential program offers an authentic pathway to train and compete within a top-tier European environment. International Soccer Academy (ISA) and La Liga's Girona FC have announced this partnership, providing an unparalleled opportunity for player development in Spain, a country renowned for its technical style of play and tactical sophistication. This initiative allows American soccer players to fully immerse themselves in the professional setting of a progressive La Liga club.

A true pathway for American players to train and play soccer in Europe

To learn more about this program and application details, please visit Gap Year at La Liga's Girona FC.

"This partnership strengthens our commitment to development and to the Club's international projection," said Girona FC CEO Ignasi Mas-Bagà. "Offering international players the opportunity to learn about our methodology and to integrate into our sporting environment is a way of extending Girona FC's values beyond our territory. This program allows us to open Girona to the world while, at the same time, enriching our environment with young players who come to learn, to compete, and to share their passion for football. It is an initiative that fully reflects who we are as a club: open, modern, and driven by a clear ambition for growth."

The leader in connecting American soccer players to professional European football, ISA expands its network of integrated club partnerships across top leagues

The program is meticulously designed for serious players aged 18 and above who are ready for the daily challenge of a professional football ecosystem. Participants will train within Girona FC's environment, adhering to the club's established methodology and experiencing the rigorous standards required at the highest levels of the game. This direct integration provides a unique opportunity to accelerate development within one of football's most competitive landscapes.

Girona FC is a top-tier club competing in Spain's La Liga

"We are proud to partner with Girona FC to provide an authentic pathway for American players to train and play soccer in Europe," said Diane Scavuzzo, Co-Founder of International Soccer Academy. "This program is designed for serious players who are ready to challenge themselves daily in a professional environment, where development is intentional and the level of play is consistently high."

Why This Matters

Direct access to a La Liga club environment

Players train within Girona FC's professional structure, experiencing the standards and expectations of top-level European football

Players train within Girona FC's professional structure, experiencing the standards and expectations of top-level European football American players develop within a real European professional system

Limited roster = individualized attention

Compete across Spain and Europe

UEFA-level coaching and methodology

Full immersion in European football culture

Access to multi-country pathways

Designed for serious American players

Limited to just 22 players, the residential program ensures an elite, highly individualized development experience that is rare in traditional academy settings. Players will receive coaching from UEFA A or UEFA Pro Licensed Head Coaches, guaranteeing instruction of the highest caliber. Beyond daily training, participants will compete in matches across Spain, with additional international competition scheduled in Germany. This exposure to multiple styles of European football is crucial for comprehensive player growth and tactical understanding.

This collaboration reinforces the commitment of both International Soccer Academy and Girona FC to fostering the next generation of professional talent, offering a clear route for American players aspiring to careers in European football.

The ISA & Girona FC elite soccer development gap year team is for players seeking a dedicated year of professional development between high school and college, or during a strategic year off. Players will have the option to continue their college studies through ISA's educational partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) while training in Spain.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to providing players with access to authentic European football environments," said Jan Twete, VP of Global Partnerships at International Soccer Academy. "Girona FC offers a modern, high-performance setting, and ISA brings a strong network of ambitious players. Together, this creates a meaningful opportunity for development within a real club structure."

Players selected for the soccer academy in Spain will train under the guidance of a head coach holding a UEFA A or UEFA Pro License and weekly matches against strong competition across Spain, as well as international matches in Germany.

"This is a true pathway for American players to train in Europe within a real club environment and have a professional soccer pathway," said Eddie Loewen, Co-Founder of International Soccer Academy.

About International Soccer Academy

International Soccer Academy is a premier organization dedicated to developing elite soccer players through immersive experiences within top professional clubs in Europe. ISA provides players with the opportunity to live, train, and compete internationally while gaining exposure to professional pathways across multiple European leagues.

About Girona FC

Girona FC, founded in 1930, is a historic Catalan club that is currently established in Spain's First Division. In the 2024–2025 season, the team also competed in the UEFA Champions League following a historic third-place finish in LaLiga the previous season. With a strong identity and sustained growth, Girona FC has become a sporting and institutional benchmark, combining top-level competitiveness with a firm commitment to its local community and core values.

European Media Contact: Isabela Vernier +49 174 1584455. [email protected]

USA Media Contact: Diane Scavuzzo +1 858-531-8300 [email protected]

SOURCE International Soccer Academy