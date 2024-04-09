International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) Unveils Coach de Nutrición, Revolutionizing Nutrition Education for the Hispanic/Latino Community

PHOENIX, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Today the I nternational Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) has launched Coach de Nutrición, a Spanish-language adaptation of its highly acclaimed Nutritionist course. ISSA's Nutrition Certification en Español is specifically designed for trainers and coaches, offering insights into the role of nutrition in fueling the body, along with practical, step-by-step methods to incorporate healthy eating plans into clients' lifestyles.

Tailored for the Hispanic/Latino community, this comprehensive program goes beyond the basics to empower aspiring nutritionists with the skills to offer personalized dietary advice that is not only healthy but also adaptable to diverse cultural backgrounds and lifestyles.

"By enrolling in the Coach de Nutrición course, Spanish-speaking individuals can bridge the gap between theoretical nutrition knowledge and its practical implementation in a way that is realistic and beneficial for the long-term health and wellness of the Hispanic/Latino community in the U.S.," explains Michael Scappa, Vice President of Product with the International Sports Sciences Association. "Complementing our other Spanish courses, this initiative underscores our commitment to delivering more comprehensive offerings to Spanish-speaking individuals, ensuring they have access to the tools and resources needed to achieve their health and fitness goals effectively."

The decision to introduce Coach de Nutrición was driven by the resounding success of ISSA's Certified Personal Trainer en Español program, which saw more than 1,400 students enroll in the first year. Student feedback on Entrenador Personal Certificado en Español reflects the positive impact of ISSA's approach. "Excellent course, and one finishes well-prepared, but it would be important for the other specializations to also be available in Spanish," shared Leonardo, an Entrenador Personal Certificado en Español graduate.

About International Sports Sciences Association

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For more than 35 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course , Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

