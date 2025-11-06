International Symposium on Myofunctional Therapy Concludes Successfully in Shanghai, Strengthening Global Collaboration in Functional Orthodontics

Keynote speaker Paula Fabbie, Certified Orofacial Myologist and IAOM (International Association of Orofacial Myology) Examiner, presented an evidence-informed overview of OMT's growing relevance in pediatric breathing disorders, oral habit correction, and pre- and post-operative management for procedures such as frenectomy.

Paula emphasized the clinical importance of early functional screening:

"When orthodontic treatment begins without addressing underlying habits or muscle dysfunction, those problems will return and complicate the case. Early functional evaluation—even in general dental settings—should become routine."

She highlighted that rising awareness among parents and clinicians in the U.S. has accelerated demand for myofunctional therapy across dentistry, speech therapy, and allied health professions.

Chinese Experts Contribute Local Insights and Emerging Clinical Evidence

A series of presentations from leading Chinese clinicians—including Prof. Zhen Shi, Prof. Xue Feng, Dr. Xiaorong Zhang, and Dr. Shu Lei—showcased research on functional disorders, pediatric airway development, TMJ physiology, and early interceptive treatment.

Prof. Zhen Shi, China's first COM and QOM-certified OMT specialist, as well as the first Chinese Examiner of IAOM, shared her decade-long effort to promote functional concepts across dental disciplines:

"OMT is still not a formal specialty, even internationally. Many clinicians and families only start to understand it when they can 'see' the problem and its impact. Once they see it, they no longer overlook it. Raising this awareness is the foundation for advancing the field."

She reiterated the need for clinicians to look beyond dental alignment:

"Function and form are inseparable. Early identification and intervention in functional issues — such as incorrect swallowing patterns, tongue posture, or mouth breathing — are essential to guiding growth toward normal development."

Her perspective echoed a recurring theme throughout the symposium: functional diagnosis is not an optional supplement but an integral component of accurate orthodontic evaluation.

A Shared Commitment to Interdisciplinary Treatment

Presenters from both China and abroad exchanged clinical experience on combining OMT with orthodontics, pediatric ENT care, sleep medicine, and TMJ management. Discussions highlighted:

The relationship between orofacial muscle patterns and craniofacial growth

The importance of addressing function in early intervention

How collaboration among orthodontists, pediatric dentists, myologists, and airway specialists leads to more stable outcomes

Paula noted that effective interdisciplinary cooperation depends on communication:

"The most successful cases are when myologists and orthodontists learn together and maintain close dialogue. When that relationship works, it benefits every patient."

Strengthening Global Dialogue in Functional Orthodontics

The symposium highlighted a growing international alignment in understanding the role of orofacial function in oral and craniofacial development. By fostering open academic exchange and sharing diverse clinical perspectives, CHAOM and its partners are contributing to a more integrated model of functional orthodontics in China and abroad.

This event also marks an important step in the internationalization of Chinese research in orofacial myology, reflecting continued efforts in China to engage with global standards, expand professional training, and elevate functional diagnostics within orthodontic care.

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology

