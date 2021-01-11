International tea brand Gong Cha taps SiteZeus to accelerate its U.S. expansion

International brands often face some tough challenges when stepping into the competitive U.S. market. Brands need to adapt market planning and location strategy to fit what are often drastic differences in culture and consumer behavior. For Gong Cha, identifying pockets of customers who have an affinity for bubble tea in a country where there is a coffee shop on every corner is no easy task.

Gong Cha will deploy SiteZeus' machine learning technology to gain valuable insight on the unique behavioral characteristics of their U.S. customer. SiteZeus delivers highly accurate predictive models that identify key drivers to aid Gong Cha in both its portfolio strategy and individual location decisions.

"We believe having the right tools and technology in place is essential to meeting our growth goals in the U.S.," says Einar Gustafsson, CEO of Gong Cha America/Europe. "We chose to work with SiteZeus, because their platform helps us to very quickly understand not only where to locate our stores, but why those locations are the best suited. The reasoning behind those location decisions is an important key to success in today's data-driven business environment," added Gustafsson.

SiteZeus also will play a pivotal role in assisting Gong Cha with its market penetration studies. How many Gong Cha stores can a market such as Miami or Tampa support? Where should new stores be positioned to avoid cannibalization of sales on existing locations? SiteZeus' A.I. powered platform helps conduct studies to determine the optimal number of stores in a given market. SiteZeus has the ability to run these studies accurately within minutes, allowing multi-unit brands such as Gong Cha gain a speed to market advantage and move ahead confidently with its go-to-market strategy.

"Brands are fascinated at the speed and accuracy at which A.I. platform builds market planning models. They also get tremendous value from the on-demand support services that comes along with that SiteZeus subscription," said SiteZeus CEO Hannibal Baldwin. "Our support services help users hit the ground running with highly sophisticated analysis, which allows them to focus their attention on the decision making that drives thoughtful, strategic and successful expansion."

For more information on how SiteZeus can help your brand grow, visit: www.sitezeus.com

About SiteZeus

SiteZeus is a predictive modeling platform that helps multi-unit brands with location-based decisions. The location intelligence platform is powered by A.I. to create fast and accurate predictive models. Brands leverage the platform to make confident, data-driven decisions to solve for infill expansion, greenfield growth, remodel analysis, relocation analysis and closure analysis. For more information around how SiteZeus' A.I. platform can help your company grow, contact [email protected] .



About Gong Cha

Founded in 2006, Gong cha is one of the most recognized Taiwanese tea brands in the world. Gong cha, which translates to "tribute tea for the emperor," provides quality tea, products and services, sourcing ingredients from selected suppliers and offering customers freshly brewed tea. Gong cha's leading product is its famous Taiwanese-style bubble tea, which is sweet milk tea infused with pearl-shaped tapioca. Gong cha also offers a variety of seasonal and specialty tea-based drinks. There are more than 1,300 Gong cha stores in 19 countries, including Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.gong-cha.com/en.

SOURCE SiteZeus

Related Links

http://www.sitezeus.com

