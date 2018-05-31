Director Votes For Votes Withheld Damola Adamolekun 127,034,897 (99.60%) 506,042 (0.40%) Anton J. Drescher 126,948,082 (99.54%) 592,857 (0.46%) John J. Ellis 127,123,484 (99.67%) 417,455 (0.33%) Karl L. Hanneman 127,222,134 (99.75%) 318,805 (0.25%) Stuart A. Harshaw 127,068,934 (99.63%) 472,005 (0.37%) Thomas E. Irwin 127,151,334 (99.69%) 389,605 (0.31%) Marcelo Kim 127,166,214 (99.71%) 374,725 (0.29%) Stephen A. Lang 127,166,284 (99.71%) 374,655 (0.29%) Thomas S. Weng 127,173,784 (99.71%) 367,155 (0.29%)

The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved, on an advisory non-binding basis ("Say on Pay"), the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers (99% majority) and re-approved (78% majority), the Company's 2006 Incentive Stock Option Plan and any unallocated options thereunder for a further three years.

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at 1-855-428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman

Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tower-hill-mines-announces-results-from-2018-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300657671.html

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.ithmines.com

