International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 ("Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders fixed the size of the board at seven and elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Damola Adamolekun 101,567,177 (76.68%) 30,894,559 (23.32%) Anton J. Drescher 94,272,585 (71.17%) 38,189,151 (28.83%) Karl L. Hanneman 102,381,153 (77.29%) 30,080,583 (22.71%) Stuart A. Harshaw 131,898,249 (99.57%) 563,487 (0.43%) Marcelo Kim 101,518,153 (76.64%) 30,943,583 (23.36%) Stephen A. Lang 102,331,176 (77.25%) 30,130,560 (22.75%) Thomas S. Weng 131,876,803 (99.56%) 584,933 (0.44%)

The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved, on an advisory non-binding basis ("Say on Pay"), the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers (94.25% majority) and a 99.23% majority of the shareholders were in favor of holding Say on Pay votes every year.

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at 1-855-428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman

Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

