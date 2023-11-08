International Tower Hill Mines Files 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.  (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has filed its unaudited third quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's unaudited third quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-Q on SEDAR at: www.sedarplus.ca, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

