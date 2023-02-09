International Women's Day Event at the Crowne Plaza - Free Registration

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group will host the first installment of its 2023 "Women at the Helm" speaker series which will feature "Women on the Rise" in their careers.

This first event will be held on the International Women's Day and will include a panel discussion between a male leader and rising female colleague to discuss the important of allyship and creating equal professional opportunities for all in the workplace.

Falvey is proud to have the following panelists as part of the event:

Alex Pastor , DEI Program Manager at IGT and Kevin Matta , Chief Human Resource & Diversity Officer at Amos House

, DEI Program Manager at IGT and , Chief Human Resource & Diversity Officer at Amos House Meghan Leary , Head of Business Development and Chris Pesce , National Programs Practice Leader both of One80 Intermediaries

, Head of Business Development and , National Programs Practice Leader both of One80 Intermediaries Nicole Velino , Claims Associate, and Mike Falvey , President & CEO both of Falvey Insurance Group

"Women on the Rise – Allyship in the Workplace" will be hosted at The Crowne Plaza on Wednesday, March 8th beginning at 8:00 AM. Complimentary registration includes a full, hot breakfast sponsored by One80 Intermediaries, networking, and attendance at the panel discussion.

To learn more and register for the event, please visit: falveyinsurancegroup.com/women-at-the-helm.

About Women at the Helm:

Named a finalist by Business Insurance for Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year, the "Women at the Helm" speaker series originated in response to the millions of women who left the workforce as a result of the pandemic. Quarterly panel discussions were held to raise awareness of the challenges executive women face in their professional lives.

This year, we turn our focus to women who are "on the rise" in their careers, building their professional futures.

The events are open to both men and women, and no admission fee is charged for the events to encourage attendance and bring awareness to these very important conversations.

Falvey has so far hosted five installments of Women at the Helm which have resulted in 400+ collective attendees including over 140 men. Of those surveyed, 100% would recommend to a friend or colleague.

Learn more about "Women at the Helm"

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

