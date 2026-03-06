International Women's Day Research Finds Female Professionals Lose Up to Seven Figures in Uncaptured Career Value Due to Structural Pay Gaps

Analysis Underscores AI Platform's Mission to Help Professionals Optimize their Wealth

CHICAGO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lossdog, a new wealth AI-powered career compensation and portfolio intelligence platform which debuts in April 2026, today announced new research ahead of International Women's Day uncovering that professionals in developed economies may lose as much as $7 million to $15 million in economic value over the course of their careers due to structural dynamics in modern labor markets. The study, "The Seven-Figure Pay Gap Isn't Gender-Neutral: Why the Gap Compounds for Women", underscores how the system that underpays professionals works even harder and compounds longer — against women.

With a focus on female empowerment during International Women's Month, the findings add a broader structural lens to conversations about pay equity and professional advancement. Lossdog's mission is to help women and other professionals better understand and capture the value they create so fewer leave money on the table over the course of their careers. Learn more here.

Jeff Joseph, Chief Strategy Officer at Lossdog, and co-author of the study along with JiaJun Zao commented, "The same structural forces — employer market power, firm-specific capital lock-in, and constrained labor mobility — that suppress professional compensation by roughly $3.9 million over a 30-year career bear down with compounded force on female professionals at every stage of that career."

For a professional earning $100,000 annually, the research estimates that structural labor market forces—ranging from wage-productivity decoupling to employer concentration and declining labor share—can translate into $3.9 million in uncaptured value over a 30-year career. For female professionals, however, those same forces compound even further. In effect, $3.9 million is not the answer—it's the starting bid.

The analysis highlights a growing gap between the value professionals create and what they are paid. Since 1979, worker productivity has risen nearly 70%, while compensation has grown just 12%, and professionals often generate three to five times the value of their pay. Lossdog's latest research brief extends the firm's original research's signature line into its most pointed form:

"You do not need to feel underpaid to be underpaid. For female professionals navigating the compounding architecture documented here, you do not need to feel doubly underpaid to be doubly underpaid."

About the Research

"The Seven-Figure Gap: A Structural Analysis of Professional Compensation" was published in February 2026 by Jeff Joseph and JiaJun Zao and synthesizes decades of labor economics literature to quantify structural gaps between productivity and professional compensation. The Seven-Figure Pay Gap Isn't Gender-Neutral, builds upon the original research while focusing on female working professionals.

About Lossdog:

Lossdog is the first wealth optimizer AI-powered platform that precisely calculates a professional's true market worth and optimizes their investment portfolio for maximum returns. Founded by the visionary creators of thinkorswim and tastytrade, Lossdog combines advanced data intelligence with decades of financial market innovation to deliver exact salary insights and personalized portfolio strategies. The platform empowers working professionals to identify and capture hidden compensation opportunities and untapped investment performance.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Lossdog also operates the Lossdog Network, a digital streaming platform featuring original financial and career content, including One Lucky Dog LIVE!, hosted by Lossdog co-founders and co-CEOs, Tom Sosnoff and Scott Sheridan. Follow Lossdog at lossdog.com, as well as YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

