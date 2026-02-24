Lossdog Unveils Upcoming Launch of Groundbreaking Career Compensation & Wealth Optimization Platform with $1 Million Crypto Giveaway & Complimentary Subscription for First 50,000 Users

--First of Kind AI Portfolio Platform Targeting Wealth & Pay Gaps Poised to Launch April 2026–

--Latest Fintech from the Founders of thinkorswim and tastytyrade–

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lossdog, a new wealth AI-powered career compensation and portfolio intelligence platform, today announced research titled, The Seven-Figure Pay Gap: A Structural Analysis of Professional Compensation, based on professional workers in developed economies. Scheduled to launch in April 2026. Lossdog is a proprietary technology subscription-based platform designed to help professionals better understand and capture their optimal economic value with data that highlights what an employee should be paid today and how an individual's portfolio could be optimized for maximum future returns.

As part of the go-to-market strategy, Lossdog unveiled compelling research.

Founded by Tom Sosnoff and Scott Sheridan, co-founders of thinkorswim and tastytrade, Lossdog represents an evolutionary, AI-powered, fintech platform at the intersection of technology, markets, and opportunity creation for career professionals. The Lossdog pre-launch wait list went live today Tuesday, February 24th as part of its educational campaign focused on empowering professionals to maximize their career's earning potential along with their investment portfolios. The company aims to increase transparency and efficiency in professional labor markets, providing professionals with actionable insights to better understand their market value, negotiate compensation, and align career decisions with long-term wealth creation.

Tom Sosnoff, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Lossdog commented, "For decades, productivity gains have not flowed proportionally to the professionals creating that value. Lossdog isn't about what someone deserves, it's about fairness and structural market dynamics that prevent talent from being priced competitively. Using innovative AI technology, we are creating a platform that delivers facts and figures to optimize your worth and grow your wealth potential. People don't fail because they lack effort or talent but because they lack visibility, leverage, and fair data. We're building tools to change that dynamic, so professionals can calculate their true market value and can negotiate salary with measurable and actionable information," he added.

Lossdog's inaugural research brief, The Seven-Figure Pay Gap: A Structural Analysis of Professional Compensation, documents a finding that challenges four decades of conventional wisdom about professional careers: the typical white-collar professional will be underpaid by millions of dollars over the course of their career, not through conspiracy, but through structural market failures that economists have quietly documented since the 1970s. Drawing on peer-reviewed research from the Quarterly Journal of Economics, the Brookings Institution, and the Harvard Law Review, the brief identifies five independent mechanisms, from labor market monopsony to AI-driven productivity extraction that collectively redirect professional earnings to capital owners and the executive class.

Drawing on five decades of economic research, Lossdog's foundational analysis identifies five structural drivers behind what it calls the "Seven-Figure Pay Gap": productivity–compensation decoupling, labor market concentration, declining labor share of income, value creation–capture asymmetry, and AI-driven decoupling acceleration. Since 1979, productivity growth has significantly outpaced wage growth for typical professionals, a divergence that compounds dramatically over time.



About Lossdog:

Lossdog is the first wealth optimizer AI-powered platform that precisely calculates a professional's true market worth and optimizes their investment portfolio for maximum returns. Founded by the visionary creators of thinkorswim and tastytrade, Lossdog combines advanced data intelligence with decades of financial market innovation to deliver exact salary insights and personalized portfolio strategies. The platform empowers working professionals to identify and capture hidden compensation opportunities and untapped investment performance.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Lossdog also operates the Lossdog Network, a digital streaming platform featuring original financial and career content, including One Lucky Dog LIVE!, a Monday-Thursday Lossdog YouTube channel, hosted by Lossdog co-Founders and co-CEOs, Tom Sosnoff and Scott Sheridan. Follow Lossdog on: LinkedIn, Instagram, X and TikTok.

