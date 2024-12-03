INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S FORUM ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Women's Forum (IWF), the global organization of over 8,000 top women leaders in 34 countries, today announced the election of new global board officers and directors. The 2024-2026 IWF Board of Directors was introduced to members at IWF's recent 50th Anniversary Cornerstone Conference, Reaching New Heights, in Hong Kong.

Kimberly Cooper Jaqua, IWF Oregon, was elected as Global Board President; Elisabeth Ourliac, IWF France, was elected as Vice President; and Rosel Moxey, IWF Bahamas, was elected as Chair of Audit and Finance.

IWF also announced six new board directors: Kathleen Anderson, IWF Northern California; Ann Drake, IWF Chicago and Florida; Betsy Fischer Martin, IWF Louisiana and DC; Doris Meister, Women's Forum of New York; Leslie Quinton, IWF Canada; and Funda Sivrikaya Şerifoğlu, IWF Turkey.

"As IWF closes out its 50th anniversary year, we are excited to welcome new board leaders who will build upon the accomplishments of our 2022-2024 Board and further IWF's mission of advancing women's leadership," said IWF Global CEO Stephanie O'Keefe. "As board officers, Kimberly, Elisabeth, and Rosel will bring strategic thinking, diverse perspectives, and passion as IWF works towards its goal of increasing membership by 50 percent and expanding to 50 countries over the next five years."

"At a challenging time for women globally, IWF builds community between C-suite women across countries and careers," said Kimberly Cooper Jaqua, IWF Global Board President. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the IWF global leadership team and an esteemed board of directors who share a commitment to advancing IWF's mission and providing professional and personal support to aid each member's success and inspire the women who follow."

With these nine new board officers and directors, the IWF Board now comprises 19 members. Continuing board directors are: Reem Abu Hassan, IWF Jordan; Terry Axelrod, IWF Washington State; Adriane Brown, IWF Washington State; Irene Charnley, IWF South Africa; Silvia Dávila, IWF Mexico; Pilar Giron, IWF Spain; Julie Goldstein, IWF United Kingdom; Ruveni Kelleher, IWF Australia; Brenda Pope, IWF Barbados; and Drina Rendic, IWF Chile.

About the International Women's Forum: The International Women's Forum was founded in New York City in 1974 by civic leader and philanthropist Eleanor Guggenheimer, when women executives were just starting to break the glass ceiling across a wide range of professions. Joined by co-founders, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Muriel Fox and Muriel Seibert, the goal of the Forum was to create a community to advance women's leadership through professional and personal support. IWF now connects more than 8,000 preeminent women leaders in 77 Forums in 34 countries around the world. The membership is comprised of top women leaders across all professions and is a vibrant force in advancing women's leadership. Members are CEOs, Heads of State, Nobel Prize laureates, astronauts, artists, poets, politicians, academics, inventors, innovators and game changers. IWF is the only organization of this scale that builds significant relationships between C-suite women across countries and careers. To learn more about IWF, visit: iwforum.org

Contact:

Laine Funkhouser

[email protected]

SOURCE The International Women’s Forum