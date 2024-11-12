International Women's Forum Announces Scholarship in Honor of Leena Nair

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International Women's Forum (IWF), the global organization of over 8,200 top women leaders in 33 countries, is proud to announce that it will provide funding from its Leadership Fellows Endowment for a one-time Leadership Fellows Program Scholarship in honor of Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair. Ms. Nair is the recent recipient of IWF's Inaugural Leadership Fellows Program Distinguished Alumna Award.

The Leadership Fellows Program helps to accelerate the career path of high-performing women leaders around the world, so they can reach their full potential, and elevate their business impact. The nine-month program incorporates high-level networking and mentoring opportunities and learning at world-renowned academic institutions including INSEAD and Harvard.

The work of IWF is now more critical than ever. At the start of this year just 26 countries had women as Heads of State. Only 10% of Fortune 500 companies have female CEOs and women are disproportionately left out of climate policy conversations.

This scholarship endeavors to further support gender balanced leadership and will continue Ms. Nair's mission of lifting women as they climb, making leadership a shared and celebrated journey.

Stephanie O'Keefe, IWF Chief Executive Officer, said, "It is a privilege to honor Ms. Nair in this way. IWF is proud to have supported her leadership journey, and we are excited to celebrate her success through this scholarship."

Ms. Nair noted, "The Leadership Fellows Program provides valuable leadership training that I have used throughout my career and even in my role at Chanel today. It also showed me the importance of community, a strong network and peer support, and why paying it forward is so crucial.

We all have a responsibility to pave the way for those who come after us. I am excited that this scholarship will provide the important resources that can help another woman lead at the highest level."

Now in its 30th year, with more than 730 alumnae from 56 countries, the IWF Leadership Fellows Program is unique among leadership development programs globally. Its scope, rigor, and results make it an unparalleled tool for career development and succession planning.

About International Women's Forum (IWF):

The International Women's Forum unites our global community of women leaders to advance women's leadership today and tomorrow. IWF connects more than 8,200 preeminent women leaders in 76 Forums in 33 countries around the world.

